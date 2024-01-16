Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Reports for January 16 | 2023-24 NBA season 

The Denver Nuggets face the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Center. Tip off is at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be their first meeting of the season. They have played 96 games, with the 76ers holding a 53-43 advantage.

The Nuggets are third in the West (28-13), led by Nikola Jokic, having another impressive year, averaging 25.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.3 assists on 58.2% shooting from the field and 35% from beyond the arc.

They are on a two-game winning streak and have won seven of their previous 10 games. However, they have struggled to win on the road, going 11-9.

The 76ers, meanwhile, are third in the East (25-13), winning two consecutive games and splitting their previous 10. They were missing their reigning MVP, Joel Embiid, who returned from a left knee injury after missing seven of the last 10 contests.

Embiid is averaging a league-best in points, with 34.9, and 11.7 rpg and 5.9 apg on 53.6 shooting.

Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Reports

Both teams have had injuries this season. The 76ers have listed their MVP - Joel Embiid for many reasons; he has missed 10 games due to knee, ankle, hip and illness woes.

Key players like De'Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris, Robert Covington and Kelly Oubre have been in and out of the regular rotations due to health issues.

For the Nuggets, Jamal Murray has missed 11 games with a strained hamstring, while Aaron Gordon has missed six due to illness and facial lacerations. Vlatko Cancar underwent surgery and will be re-evaluated in weeks.

Denver Nuggets injury report for Jan. 16

The Nuggets have seven players on their injury list. Guard Julian Strawther (knee) and small forward Vlatko Cancar (left knee) are out.

Shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (back), power forward Aaron Gordon (right heel), small forward Michael Porter Jr. (left knee), point guard Jamal Murray (tibia) and center Nikola Jokic (hip) are questionable.

Player Status Injury Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Day-to-day Back Julian Strawther Out Knee Aaron Gordon Day-to-day Right heel Michael Porter Jr. Day-to-day Left knee Jamal Murray Day-to-day Tibia Nikola Jokic Day-to-day Hip strain Vlatko Cancar Out Left knee

Philadelphia 76ers injury report for Jan. 16

The 76ers have five players on their injury list. Power forward Robert Covington (knee) and shooting guard De'Anthony Melton (back) are out.

Guard Jaden Springer (right ankle), forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. (shoulder) and center Mo Bamba (knee) are questionable.

Player Status Injury Jaden Springer Day-to-day Right ankle Kenneth Lofton Jr. Day-to-day Shoulder Mo Bamba Day-to-day Knee De'Anthony Melton Out Back Robert Covington Out Knee

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers?

The Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers game will be nationally televised on TNT as part of the NBA's 3-game slate on Tuesday.

The game can also be streamed online with Fubo TV and NBA League Pass with their free trial, which gives the viewers a week's worth of NBA action and NBA TV access.

