Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 – January 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers host the Denver Nuggets in their tenth game of the 2020-21 NBA season. The Sixers have started the season with a bang, winning 7 of their 9 games so far. Their second loss came the last time around against the short-handed Brooklyn Nets.

There is an air of uncertainty around this game, as the Philadelphia 76ers are in the midst of a COVID-19 scare and could be missing several players against the Denver Nuggets.

Can Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray lead the Denver Nuggets to victory?

On the other hand, the Denver Nuggets have had a poor start to the season, winning five and losing as many. While their offense is one of the best in the league, driven by the duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, it is their defensive displays that have cost them.

Although the Philadelphia 76ers come into this game as favorites, the uncertainty with respect to player availability may tilt the game in the Denver Nuggets’ favor.

Philadelphia 76ers list seven players as questionable vs. Denver Nuggets due to health and safety... - via @ESPN App https://t.co/UCfChri2zP — Nina Alston (@nina_alston) January 9, 2021

Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Updates

Apart from Mike Scott and Furkan Korkmaz, several new problems have emerged for the Philadelphia 76ers in the last few days.

Terrance Ferguson will sit out against the Denver Nuggets due to personal reasons. Sharpshooter Seth Curry has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the game against the Denver Nuggets.

Michael Malone called Michael Porter Jr.’s COVID tracing an “unfortunate” situation and said it’s a learning experience for him and the whole team. — Mike Singer (@msinger) January 2, 2021

Curry tested positive for COVID-19 during the Sixers' previous game against the Brooklyn Nets. As a result, Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Danny Green are all listed as doubtful.

The Sixers are continuing with contact tracing and it is still uncertain as to how many of their players will miss the game against the Denver Nuggets.

As many as 7 Philadelphia 76ers are doubtful for the game against the Denver Nuggets

On the other hand, the Denver Nuggets will be without Michael Porter Jr., who has been ruled out due to the NBA's health and safety protocol.

Porter's absence aside, the Denver Nuggets have a complete roster and will be looking to get one over the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers.

Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Lineups

The Philadelphia 76ers’ starting lineup remains uncertain thanks to their recent COVID-19 troubles. As many as six players are expected to miss the game owing to potential contact with Seth Curry. This includes multiple bench players as well, with Ben Simmons being the only regular starter who is expected to be in the starting lineup.

The Denver Nuggets do not have any pressing injury problems, apart from the continued absence of Michael Porter Jr., who is expected to miss another week. The star duo of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic has been in decent form and will be looking to lead the Nuggets to victory against a depleted Philadelphia 76ers’ roster.

Ben Simmons is expected to start for the Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G Ben Simmons, G Tyrese Maxey, F Danny Green, F Tobias Harris, C Joel Embiid.

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic come up against a depleted Philadelphia 76ers

Denver Nuggets’ Predicted Lineup

G Jamal Murray, G Gary Harris, F Will Barton, F Paul Millsap, C Nikola Jokic