Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Match Preview and Predictions - 10th December 2019

The Philadelphia 76ers host the Denver Nuggets

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers

Date & Time: Tuesday, 10th December 2019 (8:00 PM ET)

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Last Game Results

Denver Nuggets (14-7): 102-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets (8th December)

Philadelphia 76ers (17-7): 110-104 win over the Toronto Raptors (8th December)

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets entered last week with a 13-4 record, but they have slipped to 14-7 following defeats to three contending teams in the shape of the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, and Brooklyn Nets. Their only win of Week 7 was against the lowly New York Knicks, and they once again face a difficult schedule over the next seven days.

However, the Nuggets have the best defense in the NBA (101.9 opposition points per game) and Michael Malone will be pleased with Jerami Grant's increased production from the bench. The Nuggets have also been solid on the road (6-4), and they will be eager to bounce back from a disappointing week.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

The Nuggets will be hoping that Jokic can return to form over the coming weeks

Nikola Jokic's early-season struggles have been well documented, but the 24-year-old is showing signs of improvement. During games against the Nets and Celtics, Jokic averaged 17 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 5 assists, and the Nuggets will be hoping that their star man can return to form over the coming weeks.

Nuggets Predicted Lineup:

Will Barton, Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Gary Harris

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The 76ers enter this clash having won eight of their past 10 games, including a 110-104 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Philadelphia's solid form has been enough to propel them up to fourth in the East, and there is plenty to be positive about heading into the game against Denver.

Philadelphia's big three of Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, and Tobias Harris are all in excellent form. The Sixers also possess the NBA's best home record (12-0), and Brett Brown will be pleased with how his team is coming along as the season heads towards the end of the year.

Key Player - Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons enters the game following the best shooting week of his career

Ben Simmons has struggled on the offensive end for much of the season, but he recorded a career-high 34 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers last week. The 23-year-old has also connected with 28 of his 35 field goal attempts over his last three games, and his confidence will be high going into this game.

Sixers Predicted Lineup:

Tobias Harris, Al Horford, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Furkan Korkmaz

Nuggets vs Sixers Match Prediction

Philadelphia has yet to taste defeat on their home court and they should have enough to beat a Nuggets team that has struggled over the past week.

Where to Watch Nuggets vs Sixers?

The game will be broadcast live on TNT from 8:00 PM (ET). There will also be local coverage on Altitude and TSN1. Additionally, you can live stream the game via NBA League Pass.