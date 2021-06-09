Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - June 9, 2021 | Game 2, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Denver Nuggets will try to exact revenge on the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinals series, which is set at Phoenix Suns Arena on Wednesday. Game 1 resulted in a 122-105 rout by the Suns, who took over midway through the third quarter.

Mikal Bridges led a balanced Phoenix Suns attack that saw four players score at least 20 points, putting in 23 on his ledger. Chris Paul and Devin Booker added 21 points apiece while Deandre Ayton added 20. They also shot 54.1 percent from the field while holding the Denver Nuggets to 46.7 percent shooting.

Austin Rivers has seen Chris Paul pull this off a time or two. Tried to warn Millsap pic.twitter.com/Lec7sQ9m3r — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) June 8, 2021

In order to win Game 2, Nikola Jokic and his crew will have to be more disciplined on offense and they need to clamp down on defense. The Denver Nuggets couldn’t kill the Suns’ momentum in the third quarter and it left them scrambling on both ends of the floor in the fourth quarter.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Nikola Jokic #15 and Michael Porter Jr. #1 react toward the referee.

The Denver Nuggets have not submitted their injury report for Game 2 as of this writing. However, we do have news about the availability statuses of some players based on reports.

According to Mike Singer of The Denver Post, PJ Dozier will miss Game 2 against the Phoenix Suns. Dozier continues to deal with a sore left adductor muscle that has sidelined him since May 3, but there’s a chance that he could play later in the semifinals series.

Singer also reports that Will Barton is doubtful to play on Wednesday. He is dealing with a hamstring injury and has missed all of the Denver Nuggets’ games since April 24.

With many of their key players out because of injury, the Nuggets can’t afford to lose Michael Porter Jr. as well. Porter is reportedly questionable for Game 2. The 22-year-old is nursing a tight lower back, according to Singer. The back problem occurred late in Game 1 which kept him from playing more than 31 minutes. Nevertheless, expect Porter to suit up against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

Jamal Murray is out for the season because of a torn ACL that he suffered back in April.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Devin Booker #1 high fives Deandre Ayton #22 and Chris Paul #3 after scoring against the Nuggets.

The Phoenix Suns have only one name on their injury report for Game 2.

Abdel Nader remains sidelined after undergoing right knee arthroscopy. Nader hasn’t played since March 21 and it is unclear if the Suns will activate him at any point in the playoffs.

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets

Though Porter is likely going to play, if there is a chance at all that he will miss Game 2 against the Phoenix Suns, either Paul Millsap or JaMychal Green could take his place in the starting lineup.

The absences of Barton, Dozier and Murray have led the Denver Nuggets to start Facundo Campazzo and Austin Rivers in the backcourt for coach Michael Malone. Meanwhile, guard Monte Morris will be on hand to give either of the two a breather.

Nikola Jokic MVP season:



— 26/11/8 on 57/39/87%

— Top 5 in total PTS, REB, AST

— Lowest draft pick ever to win MVP

— First MVP to play every game since Kobe Bryant in 2008 pic.twitter.com/281oMNHxIe — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 8, 2021

Phoenix Suns

Nader played almost 15 minutes per game in his 24 appearances during the regular season but hardly played even when he was available. Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams won’t need to change his rotation for Game 2 with Nader out.

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets:

Point Guard - Facundo Campazzo l Shooting Guard - Austin Rivers l Small Forward - Michael Porter Jr. l Power Forward - Aaron Gordon l Center - Nikola Jokic

Phoenix Suns:

Point Guard - Chris Paul l Shooting Guard - Devin Booker l Small Forward - Mikal Bridges l Power Forward - Jae Crowder l Center - Deandre Ayton

