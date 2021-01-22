Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting-5s - January 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Denver Nuggets are visiting Arizona tonight for a two-game set against the Phoenix Suns at the Phoenix Suns Arena.

The Denver Nuggets led by Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, are off to a rough start this season. They will be hoping to build on their last win against the OKC Thunder. Currently they sit at the 10th spot in the Western Conference with a 7-7 record.

Chris Paul's Phoenix Suns are soaring high right now, 4th in the Western Conference with an 8-5 record. They will be expected to win tonight's encounter against a Denver Nuggets side, which is currently 23rd overall in Defensive Efficiency

Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns come into this match on the back of victories against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets respectively. With both teams fighting for a place in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, expect this matchup to be a close affair, contested tightly till the final whistle.

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Update

Denver Nuggets

Utah Jazz v Denver Nuggets

Ahead of tonight's encounter, Denver Nuggets received some good news, when it was announced that Michael Porter Jr. was out of league's Health and Safety Protocols. It's still a question, whether Porter will play tonight, given that he has been listed as questionable by franchise.

Michael Porter Jr. has been listed as ‘questionable’ for the Friday night matchup vs the Suns. pic.twitter.com/400wHdEe9Y — Nuggets Nation (@NuggetsNationCP) January 22, 2021

Advertisement

The rest of the Denver Nuggets roster should be available to Michael Malone except for Greg Whittington who is unfortunately ruled out for long term. On January 19th, the Denver Nuggets announced that Whittington underwent knee surgery and will be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks.

Phoenix Suns

Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns

The majority of the Phoenix Suns roster is healthy and ready to play tonight against the Denver Nuggets except for Dario Saric and Damian Jones. Both the bench players are ruled out for tonight's game due to the league's COVID-19 related health and safety protocols.

Jalen Smith has been listed as "day-to-day" due to the league's health and safety protocols and did not play in the game against the Houston Rockets on January 20th as well.

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets

Advertisement

The Denver Nuggets will be using their usual lineup for this game. The backcourt will consist of Jamal Murray and Gary Harris while Nikola Jokic retains his Center position. Paul Millsap will start as the power forward as usual and since Michael Porter Jr. is listed as questionable, we might see Will Barton be his replacement in the starting 5. Key bench pieces - Monte Morris, PJ Dozier, and JaMychal Green will be expected to clock in anywhere between 15-20 minutes.

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns are expected to lineup in their usual fashtion. Their starting 5 is entirely healthy and everyone should retain their positions once again. The Suns' backup center, Dario Saric is not playing and Jalen Smith is questionable which automatically given them fewer options when Deandre Ayton goes off the floor. The rest of the Phoenix bench is expected to be rotated in the same way as well.

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

G - Jamal Murray, G - Gary Harris, F - Will Barton, F - Paul Millsap, C - Nikola Jokic

Phoenix Suns

G - Chris Paul, G - Devin Booker, F - Mikal Bridges, F - Cameron Johnson, C - Deandre Ayton

Also Read: Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - January 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21