Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 1, 2023

The Denver Nuggets will square off with the Phoenix Suns for the first time since last season’s playoffs. Denver eliminated the Suns in a thrilling six-game series before eventually winning the championship over the Miami Heat. The defending champs will be facing a retooled team that traded Chris Paul for Bradley Beal. Nikola Jokic may be without two of his cohorts as Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon are both questionable.

The Suns’ seven-game winning streak was snapped by the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Kevin Durant returned from a two-game absence, but the Suns couldn’t extend their consecutive wins. Devin Booker, who sprained his ankle in the loss, is also questionable for Phoenix.

Tonight’s game between the Nuggets and the Suns could end up being a head-to-head battle between Durant and Nikola Jokic. Bradley Beal remains out while Murray, Gordon and Booker are all questionable. Still, basketball fans will be excited to see the first meeting between the two teams after last season’s playoffs.

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Teams: Denver Nuggets (13-6) vs. Phoenix Suns (11-7)

Date and Time: December 1, 2023 | 10:00 PM ET

Venue: Footprint Center | Phoenix, Arizona

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns: Game preview

Nikola Jokic is yet again the favorite to win the NBA MVP award. He is averaging 29.0 points, 13.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Despite all the focus on him defensively, he is still hitting 57.1% of his shots. Nuggets coach Mike Malone can’t ask for more from “The Joker.” The rest of Denver’s roster, though, has to consistently step up.

The Suns just can’t seem to shake off injuries. Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker have not played a single game together. KD and “Book” have hardly played together as well. On Friday, that trend could continue as the combo guard is dealing with a sprained ankle.

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted starting lineups

Justin Holiday and Reggie Jackson are expected to join the starting lineup if Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray are unavailable. Nikola Jokic, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Michael Porter Jr. are the regulars in Mike Malone’s first five.

Suns coach Frank Vogel could have Jordan Goodwin take Devin Booker’s place if the superstar guard is not cleared to play. Kevin Durant, Josh Okogie, Jusuf Nurkic and Eric Gordon are the rest of the starters.

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns: Betting tips

Kevin Durant leads the Phoenix Suns in scoring with 31.3 points per game. The points prop for him is over 27.5 and under 31.5. Bettors get -124 for the former and -105 for the latter. KD has hit at least 27 points in nine out of his last 10 games. Moreover, he is putting up 33.5 PPG in his last six games.

Nikola Jokic leads the Denver Nuggets in scoring, rebounding and assists. The points prop for him is over 30.5 and under 31.5. Bettors get -106 for the former and -125 for the latter. “The Joker” has hit at least 30 points in seven out of his last 10 games. Over his last four games, he is putting up 34.8 PPG.

Whether Devin Booker plays or not, the burden to score for the Suns is on Durant’s shoulders. He’s likely to go over 27 points against the Nuggets. If Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray are out, Jokic is likely to hit over 30 points.

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns: Prediction

The moneyline for the Nuggets is -142 while it’s +120 for the Suns. Denver is a -2.5 favorite on Friday against Phoenix.

The defending champs struggled without Jamal Murray even against teams they were supposed to dominate. That may be the case again when they visit the Suns, who could also be without Devin Booker. Phoenix could bounce back following a disappointing loss to the Raptors and defend their home court against the Nuggets.