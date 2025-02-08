Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 8, 2025 

The Denver Nuggets versus Phoenix Suns matchup is one of 11 NBA games scheduled on Saturday. The Nuggets (33-19) have climbed to the third spot in the Western Conference standings, while the Suns (26-25) are the No. 9 team in the West.

The Nuggets and Suns have faced each other 194 times in the regular season. Denver has won 89 times while Phoenix has secured victory 105 times.

Saturday's game will be the third of four meetings between both teams this season. On Dec. 23, the Nuggets blew out the Suns 117-90. Then, on Christmas Day, Phoenix prevailed 110-100.

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns game details and odds

The game is scheduled to tip off at 9:00 p.m. ET inside Footprint Center. The game will be broadcast live on AZFamily and ALT. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.

Moneyline: Nuggets (-180) vs Suns (+150)

Spread: Nuggets (-4) vs Suns (+4)

Total (O/U): Nuggets -110 (o236) vs Suns -110 (u236)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns preview

After snapping a three-game losing streak, the Nuggets have pulled off five wins in a row. On Thursday, they defeated the Orlando Magic 112-90. Michael Porter Jr. led the way with 30 points on 11-for-16 shooting from the field.

Meanwhile, the Suns have also arrested a recent three-game skid. On Friday, they overcame the Utah Jazz 135-127. Devin Booker had another explosive performance with 47 points in that victory.

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns betting props

Nikola Jokic's point total is set at 29.5, which is nearly identical to his season average of 29.7 points per game. In the win over the Magic, Jokic had 28 points, second only to MPJ's scoring output.

Aaron Gordon's point total is set at 13.5, which is above his season average of 12.3 points per game. Gordon had 11 points in the game against Orlando.

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns prediction

The Nuggets are favored to win this road game against the Suns. With both Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal ruled as questionable due to injuries, the Suns are coming in shorthanded against a streaking Nuggets squad.

