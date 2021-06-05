Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns Prediction and Match Preview - June 7th, 2021 | Game 1, 2021 NBA Playoffs

After toppling defending champions LA Lakers in six games, the Phoenix Suns will take on third seed, Denver Nuggets, in the first game of their 2020-21 NBA Western Conference semi-finals at the Phoenix Suns Arena on Monday.

Devin Booker capped off an incredible first round with his highest ever points tally (47) in the playoffs, while Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder also impressed. Chris Paul fought off injury issues to end Game 6 with eight points and 12 assists to help his team past an LA Lakers team without Anthony Davis.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets ousted the Portland Trail Blazers in six games. MVP contender Nikola Jokic produced some of his best basketball, scoring at least 30 points in five of the six games. The Nuggets have lost Jamal Murray, but the improved form of Michael Porter Jr. and Monte Morris should stand them in good stead.

Match Details

Fixture - Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns | Game 1, 2020-21 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time - Monday, June 7th; 10:00 PM ET (Tuesday, June 8th; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue - Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ.

Denver Nuggets Preview

Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets were highly impressive with their shooting in Game 6. They shot at over 44% from the three-point zone, with Michael Porter Jr. producing six 3-pointers in the first quarter against the Trail Blazers. Monte Morris also caught fire, converting ten of his last 21 3-point attempts and scoring 50 points in his last two outings.

Meanwhile, apart from Murray, PJ Dozier is being evaluated on a 'day to day' basis, while Will Barton is unlikely to play Game 1 against the Suns. Murray’s absence means Campazzo will likely start at the PG position, with Aaron Gordon not at his shooting best in the first round.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic was immense for the Denver Nuggets against the Trail Blazers. He averaged 33 points and was virtually ubiquitous in the Denver Nuggets’ offence.

Jokic also made his presence felt at the defensive end, playing more than 46 minutes in Game 5. He found ample support in most of the matches and proved to be highly efficient for long spells. Jokic came good when his team needed him the most, but he'll need to dig deep against the Phoenix Suns, who just cruised past the defending champions.

Nikola Jokic in the first round:



33.0 PPG

10.5 RPG

4.5 APG

53/43/92% pic.twitter.com/79bKQNwsao — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 4, 2021

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Facundo Campazzo | Shooting Guard - Austin Rivers | Small Forward - Michael Porter Jr. | Power Forward - Aaron Gordon | Center - Nikola Jokic.

Phoenix Suns Preview

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns’ quick start against the LA Lakers in Game 6 was something LeBron James and co. could not recover from, as Devon Booker ended up having a historic night. The Suns will hope Chris Paul will have recovered from his shoulder injury, while Ty-Shon Alexander and Abdul Nadder might both be unavailable for the first game against the Denver Nuggets.

The Phoenix Suns were incredible with their 3-point shooting in Game 6 and had an overall roster efficiency of 51.4% in Game 5. Their overall shooting efficiency during the series was 50.7%, as the likes of Jae Crowder, Devon Booker and Cameron Johnson enjoyed productive nights from the 3-point zone.

Key Player - Devon Booker

Devon Booker took control of proceedings in the final two games of the series against the LA Lakers. He scored 47 points and had 11 rebounds in Game 6. That made him the first player after Charles Barkley to score 45 points and have ten rebounds in a playoff match for the Phoenix Suns.

Booker led his team with an incredible streak in the first quarter in Game 6 against the Lakers and will look for a similarly impressive start against the Denver Nuggets on Monday.

Phoenix Suns Starting Lineup

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - DeAndre Ayton.

Nuggets vs Suns Match Prediction

The Denver Nuggets will again be relying on Nikola Jokic, who was hugely impressive in the first round. In Michael Porter Jr. and Monte Morris, they also have two in-form offensive players, who might again be required to deliver the goods against the Phoenix Suns.

Meanwhile. the Suns have some injury concerns, but Devon Booker’s performances and the improvement in form of a few role players means they will start off as the marginal favorites. Chris Paul could be rested if he is not fit.

Where to watch the Nuggets vs Suns matchup?

The match will be broadcast nationally on the TNT network. It will also be shown on NBA TV and can be streamed live with an NBA League Pass as well.

