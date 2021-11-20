Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - November 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

It's a rematch of the Western Conference Semifinals on Sunday at the Footprint Center as the Denver Nuggets face the Phoenix Suns. The Nuggets have lost three straight games heading into the matchup, while the Suns are on an amazing 11-game winning streak.

The Nuggets put in a valiant effort against the Chicago Bulls at home last Friday. They were playing without reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, who is suffering from a wrist injury. Denver kept it close before coming up short in the 114-108 defeat to the Bulls.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns continued to roll as they beat the Dallas Mavericks 112-104 for their 11th straight win. Phoenix is the hottest team in the NBA right now as they improve to a 12-3 record just behind the Golden State Warriors for the best record in the league.

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Sunday, November 21st, 8:00 PM ET (Monday, November 22nd, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Denver Nuggets Preview

Will Barton of the Denver Nuggets reacts to a call

For the second time this season, the Denver Nuggets played without reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. Unlike the first one wherein Jokic was suspended, he was out with an injury this time. Jokic is nursing a wrist injury that is not considered serious, but no timeline for recovery has been given by the team.

The Nuggets tried their best against the Chicago Bulls, but they fell short in the end. There was a point in the game when Denver was up by as many as 12 points, but the Bulls had too much firepower. Chicago came back and the Nuggets trailed by 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Aaron Gordon and company tried to make their own comeback, but eventually lost 114-108. Gordon led the Nuggets with 28 points, nine rebounds and four assists, while Will Barton added 23 points, four rebounds and three assists. Facundo Campazzo came off the bench to contribute 16 points in 27 minutes.

Key Player – Aaron Gordon

Aaron Gordon of the Denver Nuggets drives on DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls

In the absence of Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets had to rely on Aaron Gordon to carry them against the Chicago Bulls. Gordon was up to the task as he finished the game with 28 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

The Nuggets' three best players are all out with injuries. Jokic is nursing a wrist injury, Michael Porter Jr. has a bad back and Jamal Murray is still recovering from a knee injury. With all three players out, Gordon has to carry the Nuggets' offense until Jokic makes his return.

If the Nuggets want to end their three-game losing streak and the Phoenix Suns' 11-game winning streak, they will need Gordon to play the best basketball of his life. He's always had the potential to be a superstar, but can't seem to put it together to become one.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris; G - Austin Rivers; F - Will Barton; F - Aaron Gordon; C - Jeff Green

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns are om a hot 11-game win streak at the moment

The Phoenix Suns are still the hottest team in the NBA with an 11-game winning streak heading into the game against the Denver Nuggets. Since starting the season at 1-3 that included a blowlout loss to the Nuggets, the Suns have put together an impressive display to win 11 games in a row.

They defeated the Dallas Mavericks 112-104 for their 11th straight win. It's the franchise's longest winning streak since the 2006-07 season, wherein Steve Nash and company won 17 straight games.

It was a total team effort for the Suns, with Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges scoring 19 points each. Chris Paul added 18 points and 14 assists, while JaVale McGee, Cameron Johnson and Cameron Payne all scored in double digits off the bench.

Key Player – Chris Paul

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns has been instrumental for Monty Williams

Chris Paul had another big game for the Phoenix Suns last Friday. Paul led the Suns to a 114-108 win over the Dallas Mavericks. The 36-year-old star point guard finished the game with 18 points and 14 assists.

If the Suns want to extend their winning streak to 12 and beat the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, Paul has to maintain his level of play. He's been distributing more this season and it has done wonders for the team. Paul told the media after the game that the team should savor every win they have and maintain their composure every night.

"Guys don’t take this for granted. The locker room is great. Sometimes you can win games and it feels like you lost in the locker room. But the locker room's great and the spirit is right," Paul said.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul; G - Devin Booker; F - Mikal Bridges; F - Jae Crowder; C - DeAndre Ayton

Nuggets vs Suns Match Prediction

The Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns matchup will always be interesting. The Suns have the advantage heading into the game with Nikola Jokic possibly out for the Nuggets. Phoenix is also playing much better at the moment and has homecourt advantage. Expect Denver to make it a competitive game, but the Suns are the likely winners.

Where to watch Nuggets vs Suns?

The Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns game will be streamed live on the NBA League Pass. Local fans can also watch the game at Altitude Sports in Denver and Bally Sports Arizona in Phoenix.

Edited by Parimal