Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

In a potential preview of the Western Conference Finals, the Denver Nuggets will face the Phoenix Suns in an October 10 preseason game. Denver is at the beginning of their championship defense. Phoenix will try to get their new-look roster on the same page ahead of the new season.

The Suns defeated the Detroit Pistons on October 8, while the Nuggets will play in their first preseason game. Both teams project to be dominant forces in the Western Conference this season and will likely use this game as a litmus test for how their rosters match up.

Phoenix added Bradley Beal to their roster earlier this summer, creating a new big three alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. It will be interesting to see how all three play together and how touches and shot attempts are distributed. Denver has pretty much stayed the same as they double down on continuity and supporting their championship core.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns: Prediction

If both teams utilize their full-strength rotation, they will produce one of the best preseason games. Both teams expect to be challenging for an NBA championship this season and can make a deep playoff run.

While the upcoming contest is only a preseason game, it will be Phoenix's first chance to match up against the reigning champions and begin gathering data on creating favorable matchups. The Suns will also explore how to utilize Jusuf Nurkic, who they acquired as part of the three-team deal to send Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Denver Nuggets are arguably slight favorites heading into the October 10 contest, as they reigning NBA champions have earned the right to be favored in every game they play this season. However, Phoenix is one of the elite teams this season and has the potential to earn a significant victory. Nevertheless, this is preseason basketball, and not much can be read into the wins and losses columns.

Phoenix Suns Roster

Jordan Goodwin

Devin Booker

Josh Okogie

Bradley Beal

Grayson Allen

Chimezie Metu

Keon Johnson

Damion Lee

Nassir Little

Bol Bol

Ish Wainwright

Drew Eubanks

Yuta Watanabe

Udoka Azubuike

Keita Bates-Diop

Eric Gordon

Jusuf Nurkic

Kevin Durant

Saben Lee

Denver Nuggets Roster

Christian Braun

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Vlatko Cancar

Collin Gillespie

Aaron Gordon

Justin Holiday

Jay Huff

Reggie Jackson

Nikola Jokic

DeAndre Jordan

Braxton Key

Jamal Murray

Zeke Nnaji

Jalen Pickett

Michael Porter Jr.

Julian Strawther

Hunter Tyson

Peyton Watson

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns: Where to watch

You can watch the preseason game between the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass, Fubo, AZ Family 3TV, and AZ Family Sports Network.

The game is scheduled for 10 p.m. Eastern and will occur at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns: Odds

MoneyLine: Denver (+128,) Phoenix (-158)

Spread: Denver (+3.5,) Phoenix (-3.5)