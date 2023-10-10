Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

In a potential preview of the Western Conference Finals, the Denver Nuggets will face the Phoenix Suns in an October 10 preseason game. Denver is at the beginning of their championship defense. Phoenix will try to get their new-look roster on the same page ahead of the new season.
The Suns defeated the Detroit Pistons on October 8, while the Nuggets will play in their first preseason game. Both teams project to be dominant forces in the Western Conference this season and will likely use this game as a litmus test for how their rosters match up.
Phoenix added Bradley Beal to their roster earlier this summer, creating a new big three alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. It will be interesting to see how all three play together and how touches and shot attempts are distributed. Denver has pretty much stayed the same as they double down on continuity and supporting their championship core.
Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns: Prediction
If both teams utilize their full-strength rotation, they will produce one of the best preseason games. Both teams expect to be challenging for an NBA championship this season and can make a deep playoff run.
While the upcoming contest is only a preseason game, it will be Phoenix's first chance to match up against the reigning champions and begin gathering data on creating favorable matchups. The Suns will also explore how to utilize Jusuf Nurkic, who they acquired as part of the three-team deal to send Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Denver Nuggets are arguably slight favorites heading into the October 10 contest, as they reigning NBA champions have earned the right to be favored in every game they play this season. However, Phoenix is one of the elite teams this season and has the potential to earn a significant victory. Nevertheless, this is preseason basketball, and not much can be read into the wins and losses columns.
Phoenix Suns Roster
- Jordan Goodwin
- Devin Booker
- Josh Okogie
- Bradley Beal
- Grayson Allen
- Chimezie Metu
- Keon Johnson
- Damion Lee
- Nassir Little
- Bol Bol
- Ish Wainwright
- Drew Eubanks
- Yuta Watanabe
- Udoka Azubuike
- Keita Bates-Diop
- Eric Gordon
- Jusuf Nurkic
- Kevin Durant
- Saben Lee
Denver Nuggets Roster
- Christian Braun
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
- Vlatko Cancar
- Collin Gillespie
- Aaron Gordon
- Justin Holiday
- Jay Huff
- Reggie Jackson
- Nikola Jokic
- DeAndre Jordan
- Braxton Key
- Jamal Murray
- Zeke Nnaji
- Jalen Pickett
- Michael Porter Jr.
- Julian Strawther
- Hunter Tyson
- Peyton Watson
Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns: Where to watch
You can watch the preseason game between the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass, Fubo, AZ Family 3TV, and AZ Family Sports Network.
The game is scheduled for 10 p.m. Eastern and will occur at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.
Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns: Odds
MoneyLine: Denver (+128,) Phoenix (-158)
Spread: Denver (+3.5,) Phoenix (-3.5)
How is Michael Jordan officially richer than NBA's 10 richest players?!