Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 27th, 2021 | Game 3, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Denver Nuggets will visit the Moda Center on Thursday night to take on the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 3 of their first-round 2021 NBA Playoffs series.

Nikola Jokic and crew will be eager to win the tie after the Blazers snatched homecourt advantage off them in Game 1. The sides are currently level in the series with one win apiece.

The Denver Nuggets bounced back in Game 2 to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 128-109. Nikola Jokic led the way with 38 points, five assists and seven rebounds for the team.

The Nuggets were great offensively as always, knocking down 53.5% of their field goal attempts and also outscored the Trail Blazers 52-24 in the paint.

Meanwhile, Damian Lillard waged a lone war for the Portland Trail Blazers, tallying 42 points and 10 assists on the night. CJ McCollum had a decent game as well, scoring 21 points.

But the rest of the Blazers players did not have the best of games, with only Norman Powell scoring in double-digits apart from Dame and McCollum. They also committed 21 turnovers in the game, which they will have to avoid next time.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

The Denver Nuggets will continue to be without Will Barton and PJ Dozier, who are sidelined because of hamstring and groin injuries, respectively. Meanwhile, Jamal Murray (ACL) is out for the season.

Nuggets injury report for Game 3: Will Barton (hamstring), P.J. Dozier (adductor) are both out. — Mike Singer (@msinger) May 26, 2021

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

Zach Collins is the only player on the Portland Trail Blazers' injury report. He was ruled out before the start of the season and is expected to be out until the end of the current campaign because of an ankle injury.

Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets will likely stick to the starting lineup they have deployed in Games 1 and 2.

Facundo Compazzo and Austin Rivers will be the guards, while Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic will continue to start on the frontcourt.

Monte Morris and JaMychal Green are expected to play the most minutes off the Denver Nuggets bench.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are unlikely to make any changes to their starting unit.

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum are expected to start as the guards, while forwards Norman Powell and Robert Covington will continue to partner with Jusuf Nurkic on the frontcourt.

Carmelo Anthony, Anfernee Simmons and Enes Kanter are expected to play the most minutes off the Portland Trail Blazers bench.

Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers - Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Facundo Campazzo | Shooting Guard - Austin Rivers | Small Forward - Michael Porter Jr. | Power Forward - Aaron Gordon | Center - Nikola Jokic.

Portland Trail Blazers

Point Guard - Damian Lillard | Shooting Guard - CJ McCollum | Small Forward - Norman Powell | Power Forward - Robert Covington | Center - Jusuf Nurkic.

