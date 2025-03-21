Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21, 2025

The Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers matchup is one of 10 games scheduled for Friday. Denver is third in the West with a 44-26 record, while Portland is 12th with a 31-39 record.

The two teams have played each other 202 times in the regular season, with the Trail Blazers holding a 103-99 lead. This will be their fourth and final game this season, with Denver holding a 2-1 lead.

They last squared off on Feb. 12 when the Nuggets won 132-121 behind Jamal Murray’s 55 points. Anfernee Simons led Portland with 26 points.

Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers game details and odds

The Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers game is scheduled for 10 p.m. EDT on Friday, March 21, at Moda Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on KUNP/KATU 2.2 and Altitude. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Nuggets (-105) vs. Trail Blazers (-115)

Spread: Nuggets (+1) vs. Trail Blazers (-1)

Total (O/U): Nuggets -110 (o225.5) vs. Trail Blazers -110 (u225.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers preview

The Nuggets are without Nikola Jokic, who is dealing with an ankle injury. Jamal Murray was out with an ankle injury as well, but he is questionable for Friday’s game. Denver is 1-1 over its last two games.

While it got the win against the Golden State Warriors, it lost 120-108 to the LA Lakers on Wednesday. Denver was led by Aaron Gordon’s double-double of 26 points and 11 rebounds.

Denver is in a key battle with the Warriors, Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies to finish in the top four of the standings and get home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

The Trail Blazers, meanwhile, are in a battle of their own, but it is for the final play-in spot. They are just 2.0 games behind the final spot and have a chance of making it through with 12 matchups left on the schedule.

Portland is on a three-game win streak. It last played on Wednesday and beat the Memphis Grizzlies 115-99. Deni Avdija had a near triple-double of 31 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists, while Anfernee Simons had 22 points.

Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers betting props

Aaron Gordon’s points total is set at 20.5. He averaged 32.0 points in his last two outings. Bet on the over.

Anfernee Simons’ points total is set at 21.5. He has crossed the mark in four of his five games and should be able to do so on Friday as well.

Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers prediction

The oddsmakers expect this to be a close game but favor the Nuggets slightly. We, however, expect Portland to continue its win streak at home. This should be a high-scoring contest with the team total going past 225.5 points.

