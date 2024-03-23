Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers: Prediction, Starting Lineup and Betting Tips | March 23, 2024

The Portland Trail Blazers host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at the Moda Center in Portland, with tipoff at 10 p.m. ET. This will be the third matchup of their season series with the Nuggets winning their previous contests.

The Nuggets, 49-21, are second in the West and second in the Northwest Division, coming off a dominant 113-100 win over the New York Knicks at home on Thursday, tying their season series apiece.

On the other hand, the Blazers, 19-51, are 14th in the West and fifth in the Northwest. They are coming off a 125-117 loss to the LA Clippers at home, concluding a 0-4 season series sweep.

Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers prediction, starting lineup and betting tips

The game between the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers will be aired locally on Root Sports / Root Sports Plus and Altitude for home and away coverage, respectively.

It will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, giving viewers access to NBA TV with a free trial for a week.

Spread: Nuggets -13 vs. Blazers +13.5.

Moneyline: Nuggets -900 vs. Blazers +610.

Total over and under: Nuggets O 211.5 vs. Blazers U 212.

Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers preview

In their recent matchup at home, the Denver Nuggets showcased a strong shooting performance in their narrow 113-110 victory over the New York Knicks.

Shooting at an impressive 53.6% from the field, albeit at 30% from beyond the arc, the Nuggets maintained an efficient offensive display. Meanwhile, the Knicks managed a respectable shooting percentage of 48.1% overall and 35.5% from long range.

Michael Porter Jr. emerged as a key contributor for the Nuggets, delivering a standout performance with 31 points and eight rebounds. Nikola Jokic, as consistent as ever, recorded yet another double-double, tallying 30 points and 14 rebounds.

Denver, favored by 8.5 points, successfully covered the spread after falling short in their previous two outings, signaling a return to form for the team.

The Denver Nuggets hold the 14th position in the league in points per game and an impressive seventh place in opponents' ppg, showcasing their balanced performance on both ends of the court.

Nikola Jokic, a dominant force for the Nuggets and the favorite to win his third MVP, currently ranks fourth in the league in rebounding, boasting averages of 26.1 points per game and 12.3 rebounds per game.

In their recent pair of home games, the Portland Trail Blazers faced defeat in both encounters against the Clippers. In their most recent match, they succumbed to a 125-117 loss, despite a commendable shooting performance.

The Blazers managed to shoot efficiently from the field at 48.4%, including a respectable 36.4% from beyond the 3-point line. However, their defensive efforts faltered as they allowed the Clippers to excel, shooting at an impressive 57.1% overall and 42.4% from long range, ultimately contributing to Portland's downfall.

Throughout the season, the Blazers have maintained a respectable standing in the NBA, currently ranking 17th in points per game. However, their defensive performance has been subpar, as they find themselves positioned at 28th in opponents' ppg.

Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers starting lineup and rotations

The Nuggets will start Jamal Murray at PG, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope at SG, Michael Porter Jr. at SF, Aaron Gordon at PF and Nikola Jokic at center.

The Blazers will start Scoot Henderson at PG, Anfernee Simons at SG, Kris Murray at SF, Toumani Camara at PF and Doup Reath at center.

These starting lineups are provisional and may be adjusted based on the final status of players who are currently listed as questionable to participate in the game.

Zeke Nnaji subs in for Nikola Jokic at the start of the second and fourth quarter, while Reggie Jackson subs in for Jamal Murray at the start of the second and again at the end of the third quarter.

Kris Murray subs out for Dalano Banton at the start of the second quarter and then for Scoot Henderson at the mid-period of the third quarter.

Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers betting tips

Nikola Jokic has averaged 26.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 9.0 assists with 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks. His prop for first basket is set at +340 and is a good bet, considering Deandre Ayton will not be playing and the Blazers' defense has been struggling as of late.

Jamal Murray has averaged 20.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists with 1.0 steals and 0.6 blocks. His prop for first basket is set at +800 and considering Nikola Jokic's prop this could be less favored; however, their pick-and-roll could also allow Murray to get a good look to get the first basket.

Scoot Henderson has averaged 12.9 points, 4.8 assists and 3.0 rebounds. His prop for first basket is set at +700 and is not favored, as the Nuggets have great perimeter and front-court defense to offset the Blazers' offense.

Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers prediction

The Nuggets are heavily favored to win on the road, according to sportsbooks and betting lines with a -12.5 point spread and -900 on the moneyline.

The Blazers are expected to go under their 98.5-point total mark, while the Nuggets are favored to cross their point total mark at 113.5.