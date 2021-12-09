Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will continue their road trip when they head to the AT&T Center on Thursday for a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. This is the second encounter between the two teams this season. The earlier game was won by the Denver Nuggets as Nikola Jokic scored 32 points for the team in a 102-96 win.
Coming into this game, they are high on confidence after an overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans. It was a positive result as it proved to be a great start to their seven-game road trip. Nikola Jokic once again secured a triple-double, scoring 39 points, while grabbing 11 rebounds and 11 assists on the night. He will be hoping to continue the terrific form and lead the team to another road win on Thursday in San Antonio.
Meanwhile, the young Spurs team, come into the game after a disappointing loss at home. RJ Barrett scored 32 points to help the Knicks to a win. This was the Spurs' fifteenth loss of the season. They will hope to soon get some more positive results under their belt and achieve greater success as the season progresses.
Denver Nuggets Injury Report
Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and PJ Dozier will be indefinitely out for the Nuggets as they recover from their injuries. Austin Rivers and Bol Bol were placed in the health and safety protocol. However, their status is still unknown for the game against the Spurs.
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report
Spurs forward Zach Collins has been ruled out of the game due to a stress fracture. Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell are both listed as doubtful for the game due to injuries. Meanwhile, two-way players Devontae Cacock, Jock Landale and Joe Wieskamp will be out due to G-League responsibilities.
Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Starting Lineups
Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets will keep the backcourt of Monte Morris and Will Barton intact, as the two have done some fantastic work this season. Defensive powerhouse Aaron Gordon will team up with veteran Jeff Green on the frontcourt, while Nikola Jokic leads the team from center position.
San Antonio Spurs
The young Spurs team will be led from the backcourt by the charismatic duo of Dejounte Murray and Derrick White. Both of them have been fantastic this season and will look to continue delivering top-notch performances. If Keldon Johnson is unable to feature in the game, Loonie Walker IV will start on the frontcourt with Doug McDermott. Jakob Poeltl will continue at center in this game for the Spurs.
Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Starting 5s
Denver Nuggets
Point Guard - Monte Morris, Shooting Guard - Will Barton, Small Forward - Aaron Gordon, Power Forward - Jeff Green, Center - Nikola Jokic
San Antonio Spurs
Point Guard - Dejounte Murray, Shooting Guard - Derrick White, Small Forward - Loonie Walker IV, Power Forward - Doug McDermott, Center - Jakob Poeltl