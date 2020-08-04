Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - August 5th, 2020

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 5th, 2020, 4:00 PM ET (Thursday 1:30 AM IST)

Venue: VISA Athletic Center, Disney World, Orlando, FL

The Denver Nuggets, who are the third seed in the Western Conference, take on the San Antonio Spurs, who are currently in the tenth spot.

The Denver Nuggets are just 1.5 games behind the second-placed LA Clippers and will hope to close the gap with another win. The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, would like to put previous losses behind them as they aim for the play-in tournament.

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets seemed like they were out of options when three of their starting five - Jamal Murray, Will Barton, and Gary Harris - were unable to play due to injuries. Their loss to Miami reflected their lack of depth without their stars.

But it was Nikola Jokic who silenced all critics with an unstoppable performance in their victory over the Thunder. Jokic dominated the game with 30 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Michael Porter Jr. had a career-high 37 points in their overtime victory.

Advertisement

In case you needed a reminder of who the best center in the NBA is. #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/aBYzpIMDjR — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 4, 2020

With useful contributions from Paul Millsap and Monte Morris, the Denver Nuggets finally managed to get a win. While they eagerly await the return of their starters, they are far from powerless without them. Jokic has been a monster and Michael Porter Jr. has finally shown us what he is capable of. Their contributions will be key in the upcoming game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Key player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic in action for the Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic has shown us time and again why he should be considered one of the most dominant players in the league. With his 30 point triple-double, he put the league on notice.

The MVP-caliber Jokic has arrived in the NBA bubble, and the Denver Nuggets look extremely dangerous with Jokic leading the way. The center is definitely making a strong case for the most dominant in his position in the league.

Jokic's playmaking and scoring will be key in their upcoming game against the San Antonio Spurs. His defensive skills will also be crucial if the Denver Nuggets are to claim victory on Wednesday.

Denver Nuggets predicted lineup

Michael Porter Jr, Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokic, Torrey Craig, Monte Morris

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs have exceeded expectations in the NBA bubble so far. Without LaMarcus Aldridge, they had been written off before the season restarted, but they came up with a convincing 129-120 win against the Sacramento Kings. However, despite an excellent performance, they did come up short against the Philadelphia 76ers.

DeMar DeRozan has been absolutely lights out in these two games, scoring 27 and 30 points. Derrick White has been excellent with two 20-point games. The San Antonio Spurs bench has also been firing, with Rudy Gay providing some excellent production.

The San Antonio Spurs are not yet out of playoff contention. They are currently the tenth seed and just two games behind the eighth-seeded San Antonio Spurs. With a victory against the Denver Nuggets, they can make a case for the final spot in the Western Conference playoffs.

Key player - DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan in action for the San Antonio Spurs

DeMar DeRozan has been the bonafide leader of the San Antonio Spurs since the retirement of Tim Duncan and Tony Parker. He has had an amazing season so far, and has averaged 22.2 points and 5.6 assists a game. In the last two games, he has led the team in points and his high efficiency scoring has been delightful to watch.

Without Aldridge in their lineup, DeRozan will have to take on additional scoring burdens in order to lead the San Antonio Spurs to victory against the Denver Nuggets.

San Antonio Spurs predicted lineup

Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Lonnie Walker IV, DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl

Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs Match Prediction

This game is quite difficult to predict since the results will greatly depend on the performances of players on the day of the game.

The scales tip towards the San Antonio Spurs, who have been the more consistent team with DeMar DeRozan and Derrick White putting up great numbers. If they can maintain a healthy lead through the game and hold their nerve down the stretch, this will be their game to win.

The Denver Nuggets on the other hand, currently have momentum in their favor. The Denver Nuggets having won against the strong Thunder without their best lineup must make them feel very confident about their chances against the San Antonio Spurs. It will be interesting to see how far Jokic can take the Denver Nuggets without Jamal Murray to help him.

Where to watch Nuggets vs Spurs?

Local coverage of the match can be seen on Altitude Sports and FOX Sports Southwest. This game will not be broadcast on national television. You can also live stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

Also Read: Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers Prediction & Match Preview - August 4th, 2020