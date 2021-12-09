Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - December 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The San Antonio Spurs will welcome the Denver Nuggets for a Western Conference matchup at the AT&T Center on Thursday, December 9. The two units met earlier this season and the Nuggets were the team to come out victorious that night. Nikola Jokic scored 32 for the Nuggets to lead the team to a win, early in the season.

The Nuggets have faced yet another setback as Michael Porter Jr. was ruled out of action due to a back injury. However, the team have done well to brush all of that aside and keep going. They come into this encounter on the back of an overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Jokic came to the rescue as he secured yet another triple-double to help the team get to their twelfth win of the season.

On the other hand, the Spurs come into the game following a heavy loss to the New York Knicks. RJ Barrett scored 32 points to help them to victory. This was the Spurs' second consecutive loss after they had won four games on the trot against teams like the Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards, Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors.

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Thursday, December 9, 8:30 PM ET [Friday, December 10, 7:00 AM IST]

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

Denver Nuggets Preview

Denver Nuggets v New York Knicks

The Denver Nuggets have had a mixed campaign so far. They currently hold a 12-12 record and currently sit in the eighth seed in the Western Conference. Injuries have been a bit of a problem for the Nuggets, however, a strong second unit has helped the team stay competitive. Jokic, as usual, has been brilliant for Denver. Players like Will Barton and Aaron Gordon have also stepped up and played an integral part for the team this season. The Nuggets have had issues with their consistency off late, but they will look to grab a win in San Antonio and continue their playoff pursuit.

Denver Nuggets @nuggets The m̶a̶n̶ ̶ MVP of the hour 🃏



Hear from Nikola following his dominant performance! The m̶a̶n̶ ̶ MVP of the hour 🃏Hear from Nikola following his dominant performance! https://t.co/TNn8dRHrg1

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic has been playing some amazing basketball this season. He surpassed Larry Bird on the all-time triple-double list, but it looks like the Joker has plans of moving much higher on the list. The Serbian is averaging 25.6 PPG, 13.5 RPG and 6.8 APG through the 18 games he has played. Jokic scored 39 points for the team in their win over the Pelicans. He will be hoping to put up a similar performance against the Spurs and lead the franchise to another win on the road.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris, G - Will Barton, F - Aaron Gordan, F - Jeff Green, C - Nikola Jokic

San Antonio Spurs Preview

San Antonio Spurs v Phoenix Suns

The San Antonio Spurs have shown signs of revival after they went on a 4 game winning streak recently. They currently hold an 8-15 record and sit in twelfth position in the West. Dejounte Murray and Derrick White have been performing extremely well for the team. Coach Gregg Popovich will be hoping for similar performances from the team as the season progresses, as it will help them challenge for a playoff spot. Facing the Nuggets is not going to be easy, but the Spurs have proven to be well-equipped and will definitely put in their best efforts to get a win at home.

Key Player - Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray has been an exciting player to watch this season. He is averaging 18.8 PPG, 8.4 RPG and 8.4 APG through 23 games. The youngster has shown brilliant court vision and has marshalled the troops well up until now. Murray will need to put on a great showing against the Nuggets if the Spurs are to get to a win on Thursday.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G - Dejounte Murray, G - Derrick White, F - Keldon Johnson, F - Doug McDermott, C - Jakob Poeltl

Nuggets vs Spurs Match Prediction

The Nuggets vs Spurs game is expected to be an interesting Western Conference matchup. This game will most definitely go deep down the wire. However, considering the presence of players on the Nuggets roster, they are expected to be the favourites to come out with a win.

Where to watch the Nuggets vs Spurs game?

All NBA games will be available on the official NBA app. The Nuggets vs Spurs game will also be locally telecast on Altitude Sports and Bally Sports Southwest.

Edited by David Nyland