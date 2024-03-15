Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 15, 2024

The Denver Nuggets will take on the San Antonio Spurs in what is known as the “I-35 Series” on Friday. Instead of playing at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, the Spurs will welcome the Nuggets at the Moody Center in Austin. Regardless of what venue the Spurs call their homecourt, the defending champs will be raring to get another win against the young team.

The Spurs had two days to prepare for the arrival of the Nuggets. They will have to make sure they can show something or the Mile High City team will again overwhelm them as it did the last time they met. Victor Wembanyama has been cleared to play so it will be Round 2 between him and Nikola Jokic this season.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With the regular season winding down, the Nuggets are showing their true form. They have been dispatching opponents left and right since the All-Star break. Only a loss to the Phoenix Suns early this month has kept them from an 11-game winning run.

Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs: Preview, prediction and betting tips

Moody Center will host the encounter between the Denver Nuggets and the San Antonio Spurs. Although the matchup will not happen at the hosts’ regular home court, it will still be aired live by KENS and Altitude networks. Streaming is available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Nuggets (-500) vs. Spurs (+375)

Spread: Nuggets (-10.5) vs. Spurs (+10.5)

Total (O/U): Nuggets (o221.5 -110) vs. Spurs (u221.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs: Game preview

The Denver Nuggets are 10-1 since basketball action resumed following the All-Star break. Denver is running smoothly on both ends of the floor as the role players have been punching their weight to help the superstars. The Nuggets are rolling and the Spurs will have to significantly play better to stop the juggernaut.

Expand Tweet

The San Antonio Spurs have proven that they beat elite teams with the win versus the OKC Thunder on Feb. 29 an example. But a lot of things have to go right for the Spurs to duplicate that feat against the Nuggets. Victor Wembanyama will try to lead his team to a win over the sizzling-hot visitors.

Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

PF - Aaron Gordon, C - Nikola Jokic, SF - Michael Porter Jr., SG - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and PG - Jamal Murray will open the game for the Denver Nuggets.

Nuggets coach Mike Malone often takes out “KCP” for Christian Braun in games. He could also insert Peyton Watson for Porter to bolster the defense. Malone is likely going in either direction on Friday. The champion coach will also stagger Jokic and Murray’s minutes before mostly playing them together in the second half.

F - Julian Champagnie, F - Jeremy Sochan, C - Victor Wembanyama, SG - Devin Vassell and PG - Tre Jones will start for the San Antonio Spurs.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich usually relieves Jones for Malaki Branham. If Jones is playing well, the veteran playcaller has been known to take off Champagnie for another guard like Blake Wesley.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs: Betting tips

Nikola Jokic continues to play at an MVP level, averaging 27.5 PPG on 60.0% shooting in March. Although he only had 12 points on Wednesday against the Miami Heat, he can have another big scoring night versus San Antonio. “The Joker” is likely getting over his 24.5 over/under points prop even with the Spurs’ defensive specialist lining up across from him.

Victor Wembanyama gets a 21.5 over/under points prop in the rematch with Jokic. “Wemby” is averaging 20.3 PPG this month and will likely get over his points prop. The Frenchman struggled with 13 points against the Rockets on Tuesday but is expected to bounce back.

Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs: Prediction

The in-form Denver Nuggets have been nearly unbeatable since after the All-Star break. Jokic and Murray have “wink-wink” chemistry that opponents have not been able to solve. The San Antonio Spurs will try their best but even with Wembanyama in the lineup, the defending champs are too deep, poised and skilled. The Nuggets are likely walking away from San Antonio with a win against the spread.