Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 2nd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Two Western Conference powerhouses, the Denver Nuggets and the Utah Jazz, are gearing up to take on one another in what should be an exciting clash between teams with championship aspirations.
The Nuggets are coming into this game with a 28-22 record, which sees them currently occupy the sixth spot in the highly competitive Western Conference. They have won seven of their last 10 and are less than three games behind the Jazz. Denver has won 15 of their 28 games on the road this season, thanks to the exploits of superstar and reigning MVP, Nikola Jokić.
Meanwhile, the Jazz are coming into this game amid a terrible run as they have lost eight of their last 10 games. They will be hoping to break a five-game losing streak with a win against the Nuggets. Utah have won 30 games this season and are 15-10 at home as they find themselves four games behind the third-seeded Memphis Grizzlies. Injuries have plagued the team and their championship aspirations appear to be crumbling right in front of them.
Denver Nuggets Injury Report
Just as they've done all season long, the Nuggets will continue to play without the services of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. Barring these two absentees, the Nuggets will only be missing DeMarcus Cousins, who is unavailable for the game due to a foot injury.
Utah Jazz Injury Report
The big news for the Jazz is that they will take on the Nuggets without the services of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Gobert is recovering from a calf injury while Mitchell is unavailable due to concussion protocols. Danuel House Jr. and Joe Ingles are also out. House is under the NBA's health and safety protocols while Ingles is gone for the rest of the season due to a knee injury. Hassan Whiteside and Trent Forrest are questionable as well.
Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Lineups
Denver Nuggets
Monte Morris and Will Barton will be the starting guards for the Nuggets in this game while the frontcourt will be manned by Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green. Superstar Nikola Jokić takes up his usual center spot.
Utah Jazz
Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley are expected to man the backcourt for the Jazz while the frontcourt will be taken care of by Bojan Bogdonavic and Royce O'Neale. Udoka Azubuike will be the center for the Jazz.
Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Starting 5s
Denver Nuggets
Point Guard: Monte Morris; Shooting Guard: Will Barton; Small Forward: Aaron Gordon; Power Forward: Jeff Green; Center: Nikola Jokić
Utah Jazz
Point Guard: Mike Conley; Shooting Guard: Jordan Clarkson; Small Forward: Bojan Bogdonovic; Power Forward: Royce O'Neal; Center: Udoka Azubuike
