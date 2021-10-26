Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will lock horns with the Utah Jazz in an exciting NBA 2021-22 Western Conference matchup at the Vivint Arena on Tuesday. The Nuggets are coming into the game after a disappointing loss to the Cavaliers on Monday.

Despite the Joker's double-double, the Nuggets fell short against the Cavs 99-87. The first quarter was evenly poised, but an incredible performance from the Cavaliers in the second half helped them take the win on the night. Denver will now hope to put up a strong performance against the Jazz at the Vivint Arena on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz have won both games they have played so far. They had an amazing outing against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, winning 110-101. Donovan Mitchell top-scored with 27 points on the night. He was amazing from the three-point line, shooting 6-14 from the field. The 26-year-old will hope to put up another big performance at home to help Utah get their third win in as many games this season.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

The Denver Nuggets will have all the players who started against the Cavaliers back in the team. Jamal Murray, though, remains out, as he is recovering from an ACL injury. Vlatko Cancar was ruled out against the Cavaliers, and his status against the Jazz is still unknown.

Player Name Status Reason Jamal Murray Out Knee Injury

Utah Jazz Injury Report

The Utah Jazz have only reported Rudy Gay out of this game, as he is recovering from a right heel injury. All the other players on their roster are fit for this game against the Nuggets on Tuesday.

Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets will likely go with a backcourt partnership of Monte Morris and Will Barton. Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon could take up frontcourt positions, while the reigning MVP starts at center.

The Nuggets also have players like Facu Compazzo, Austin Rivers, JaMaychal Green and Jeff Green, who are capable of producing big performances off the bench.

Denver Nuggets @nuggets There's no denying the MVP22 & 18 for Nikola through three quarters 😤 There's no denying the MVP22 & 18 for Nikola through three quarters 😤 https://t.co/cgc0BGhIyx

Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings

The Utah Jazz will likely opt for the same starting lineup that won them the game against the \Kings last week.

Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell could spearhead the team from the backcourt. Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O'Neale should take the frontcourt, while Rudy Gobert plays at center. The team also have some incredible players like Joe Ingles and Jordan Clarkson, who are capable of producing big performances off the bench.

Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Monte Morris; Shooting Guard - Will Barton; Small Forward - Michael Porter. Jr.; Power Forward - Aaron Gordon; Center - Nikola Jokic.

Utah Jazz

Point Guard - Mike Conley; Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell; Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic; Power Forward - Royce O'Neale; Center - Rudy Gobert.

Edited by Bhargav