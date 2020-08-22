Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz Prediction and Match Preview - 23rd August 2020 | Game 4

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz

Date & Time: Sunday, 23rd August , 2020, 9:00 PM ET (Monday 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Advent Health Arena, Disney World, Orlando, FL

The Utah Jazz inflicted a heavy defeat on the Denver Nuggets in the game three of the first round of the NBA playoffs. Mike Conley made his return in style as he scored a team-high 27 points for the Utah Jazz draining seven 3 pointers in the process. It was an embarrassing loss for the Denver Nuggets as the Utah Jazz took a 2-1 lead in the best of seven series.

Denver Nuggets Preview

Time to go to work. pic.twitter.com/bXQF4fJACf — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 21, 2020

After back to back defeats, head coach Mike Malone will have to revisit the drawing board and make appropriate adjustments for game four. The Denver Nuggets got outplayed by the Utah Jazz in games two and three.

Advertisement

The Denver Nuggets will have to pull up their socks if they want to win the series and advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs. Star players Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray will be under pressure to perform in the absence of starters Will Barton and Gary Harris.

Key Player- Nikola Jokic

Utah Jazz v Denver Nuggets - Game Two

Nikola Jokic had a poor outing against Utah Jazz in game three as he struggled to make shots all game. His defensive match-up Rudy Gobert gave him trouble all game and Jokic was unable to make a positive influence on the game for the Denver Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic is an All-Star and an All-NBA calibre player so Mike Malone and the Denver Nuggets will be expecting him to come out all guns blazing in game four against Utah Jazz.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

Jamal Murray, Torrey Craig, Michael Porter Jr., Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokic

Also read: Houston Rockets superfan Travis Scott makes a shocking revelation as he recalls his time as a ball boy for the team

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz flexed their superiority in game three as they won the tie comfortably with a 37 point difference. Head coach Quin Snyder had the luxury of resting his star players in the fourth quarter.

Star point guard Mike Conley made his comeback to the NBA bubble in spectacular style. He made seven out of his eight 3's in the game and played some superb defence on Jamal Murray. The Utah Jazz will want to win the fourth game and inch closer towards a place in the second round of NBA playoffs.

Key Player- Donovan Mitchell

Utah Jazz v Denver Nuggets - Game Two

Donovan Mitchell has been the best player for the Utah Jazz in the playoffs series against the Denver Nuggets. After showcasing his scoring prowess in game one, Mitchell played the role of a facilitator for the Utah Jazz in games two and three. His passing and decision making have been on point and he has been judicious with the ball.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, Joe Ingles, Royce O'Neale, Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets- Match Prediction

After two blowouts, the Utah Jazz will be riding high on confidence and will be looking to complete a hat-trick of wins against a low on confidence Denver Nuggets side.

It will almost be a must-win game for the Denver Nuggets, who will be eliminated from the NBA playoffs if they lose the next two games. Utah Jazz will be the strong favourites going into this game.

Jazz vs Nuggets- Where to Watch

Live coverage of the match can be seen on TNT. The same will be broadcast nationwide in the US on ESPN. You can also live-stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

Also read: 5 reasons why Golden State Warriors can win the Championship next year