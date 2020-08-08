Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - August 8th, 2020

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz

Date & Time: Saturday, August 8th, 2020, 3:30 PM ET (Sunday 1:00 AM IST)

Venue: The Arena (WWOS), Disney World, Orlando, FL

The Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets will lock horns in an exciting fixture in the NBA bubble. The Utah Jazz are fifth in the western conference standings while the Denver Nuggets sit at the third position behind the LA Lakers and the LA Clippers. Both teams will be looking to get a win and improve their record in order to finish higher up the table and get a favourable match-up in the NBA playoffs.

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets lost to playoff hopefuls Portland Trail Blazers in their last game. The Denver Nuggets could not contain Damian Lillard as he had an incredible night. However, Denver Nuggets will be looking to put this loss behind them and get a win against the Utah Jazz who themselves have not looked in fine form in the NBA bubble. Head coach Mike Malone will be relying on star centre Nikola Jokic and young gun Michael Porter Jr. to perform well against the Utah Jazz.

Key Player- Michael Porter Jr.

Denver Nuggets v San Antonio Spurs

Michael Porter Jr. has been in terrific form in the NBA bubble. He recorded his third straight double-double against the Portland Trail Blazers. He will be looking to build up on his previous performances and ensure that the Denver Nuggets win this tie against the Utah Jazz. Michael Porter Jr. was picked at the 14th spot by the Denver Nuggets in the 2018 NBA draft and he has more than justified his selection this season. His scoring and rebounding skills will be a legitimate threat to Utah Jazz's chances to win this fixture.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

Torrey Craig, Monte Morris, Jerami Grant, Michael Porter Jr., Nikola Jokic

Utah Jazz Preview

that's 24 points for JC pic.twitter.com/MgY4XS8gsM — utahjazz (@utahjazz) August 7, 2020

The Utah Jazz have not performed up to the expectations in the NBA bubble and have faced a mixed bag of results because of that. Star players Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell have been inconsistent and even two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert has not looked at his best.

However, the Utah Jazz will be looking to bounce back and head coach Quin Snyder will be expecting a positive result from his players on the night. Point guard Jordan Clarkson, who comes off the bench, will be instrumental for the Utah Jazz against the Denver Nuggets.

Key Player- Donovan Mitchell

Memphis Grizzlies v Utah Jazz

Since his NBA debut, Donovan Mitchell has looked like a bonafide star for the Utah Jazz. He has put up impressive numbers this NBA season, averaging 24 points and 4 assists per game for the Utah Jazz. The Utah Jazz will be counting on Donovan Mitchell to have a productive night against the Denver Nuggets. Donovan Mitchell would be looking to hurt the Denver Nuggets perimeter defence through his shooting and playmaking skills.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles, Royce O'Neale, Rudy Gobert

Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz Match Prediction

It should be a close game as both teams have star player who can take over games in the fourth quarter. However, the Denver Nuggets will be strong favourites against the Utah Jazz who will be looking to stage an upset against them. It will come down to Utah Jazz's defence against Denver Nuggets' fast paced offence.

Where to watch Nuggets vs Jazz

Live coverage of the match can be seen on TNT. The same will be broadcast nationwide in the US on ESPN. . You can also live stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

