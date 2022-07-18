Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - July 17th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets are gearing up to take on the Utah Jazz at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Both teams hope to have strong performances. The Nuggets and Jazz sit at 2-2.

The Nuggets lost to the Philadelphia 76ers and the Minnesota Timberwolves, the former being a blowout. Denver defeated the Los Angeles Clippers and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Meanwhile, the Jazz have picked up two wins against the Atlanta Hawks and the Dallas Mavericks. Despite their strong start to the summer league, they've lost two in a row. Their losses came against the Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Match Details

Matchup: Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets | NBA Summer League 2022.

Date & Time: Sunday, July 17; 8 PM ET (Thursday, July 14; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Utah Jazz Preview

Tacko Fall in action for the Utah Jazz

The Jazz are currently 17th in the summer league standings. The Jazz have lacked offensively in the summer league, struggling to score more than 75 points in three of their four games.

Despite having Tacko Fall and Jared Butler, the Jazz have been unable to get going offensively. Leandro Bolmaro started slow but has scored in double digits in the last two games.

Key Player - Jared Butler

Jared Butler played with Jazz last season but did not see a lot of minutes. However, the Summer League allowed him to showcase his abilities.

Despite missing the blowout loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Butler has had two double-digit scoring games. His best performance came against the Atlanta Hawks. He scored 15 points on better than 54% shooting from the field.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jared Butler, Shooting Guard - Leandro Bolmaro, Small Forward - Johnny Juzang, Power Forward - Xavier Sneed, Center - Bruno Caboclo

Denver Nuggets Preview

Colin Gillespie in action in the summer league

The Nuggets have been inconsistent in the summer league. They started with a loss but followed that with two wins. However, they lost their fourth game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

They are 18th in the summer league standings, a spot behind their next opponents. They have struggled to score. Their shooting percentages are among the lowest in the Summer League.

Key Player - Colin Gillespie

The Nuggets signed Villanova's Colin Gillespie to a two-way contract after the guard went undrafted.

Gillespie has scored double-digit points in three games. His best performance came against the Clippers. He dropped 17 points on 40% shooting from the perimeter.

NBA @NBA



: 12 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST

: 17 PTS, 6 REB, 2 STL, 5 3PM Collin Gillespie and Matt Mitchell came up huge in the @nuggets @NBASummerLeague win! @Colling1021 : 12 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST @iammattmitch11 : 17 PTS, 6 REB, 2 STL, 5 3PM Collin Gillespie and Matt Mitchell came up huge in the @nuggets @NBASummerLeague win!@Colling1021: 12 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST@iammattmitch11: 17 PTS, 6 REB, 2 STL, 5 3PM https://t.co/ixpCpnEbOe

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Collin Gillespie, Shooting Guard - Matt Mitchell, Small Forward - Peyton Watson, Power Forward - Christian Braun, Center - Ismael Kamagate

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets Match Prediction

The momentum is undoubtedly with the Denver Nuggets as the Utah Jazz are coming into this matchup after two consecutive losses. However, the Nuggets have been one of the worst offensive teams in the summer league. This game will be a battle between two teams struggling to score.

Where to watch the Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets game?

The game will be telecast on NBA TV nationally, while viewers can also catch the action on the NBA League Pass.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far