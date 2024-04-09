Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 9, 2024

The Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz matchup is one of the 14 NBA games scheduled for Tuesday. This will be the fourth and final matchup between the two teams this season, with Denver leading the series 2-1. The Nuggets most recently defeated the Jazz 142-121 on March 9.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for April 9.

The Jazz hold a 124-88 all-time advantage against the Nuggets. Denver won the most recent game between the two teams behind Jamal Murray’s 37 points, seven assists and two steals. Keyonte George led Utah with 29 points and six assists.

The Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz game is scheduled for Tuesday, April 9, at Delta Center. The game begins at 9 p.m. EDT and will be televised on KJZZ and Altitude. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Nuggets (-1400) vs. Jazz (+830)

Spread: Nuggets (-15.5) vs. Jazz (+15.5)

Total (O/U): Nuggets -110 (o225.5) vs. Jazz -110 (u225.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

The Nuggets (54-24) are second in the West and trail the Minnesota Timberwolves on head-to-head record. Denver had a blowout 142-110 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Nikola Jokic had yet another triple-double (19 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists), as Jamal Murray returned to the lineup after missing seven straight games. He had 16 points in 21 minutes.

The Jazz (29-49) are 12th in the West and have lost 12 straight, the longest active losing streak in the NBA. They most recently lost 118-110 to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Johnny Juzang had 27 points off of the bench, while Keyonte George led the starters with 25 points.

Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz starting lineups, subs and rotations

Nikola Jokic (left hip inflammation), Jamal Murray (right knee inflammation), Michael Porter Jr. (right knee tendinopathy), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (right shoulder strain) and Julian Strawther (right ankle sprain) are probable for Tuesday’s game. Aaron Gordon is questionable with a foot issue. Despite their current status, they should play.

Vlatko Cancar (knee) remains out. Denver coach Michael Malone should start:

PG: Jamal Murray SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SF: Michael Porter Jr. PF: Aaron Gordon C: Nikola Jokic

The Nuggets’ key substitutes should be Christian Braun, Reggie Jackson, Justin Holiday, Peyton Watson and Zeke Nnaji.

The Jazz ruled out Lauri Markkanen (shoulder), Jordan Clarkson (back), Kris Dunn (foot), John Collins (back) and Walker Kessler (nose) for the game. Utah coach Will Hardy should start:

PG: Keyonte George SG: Collin Sexton SF: Brice Sensabaugh PF: Taylor Hendricks C: Omer Yurtseven

Utah’s key substitutes should be Johnny Juzang, Darius Bazley and Micah Potter.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz betting tips

Nikola Jokic has an over/under of 28.5 points. Jokic should stay under 28.5 points. This should be by choice, as he is likely to focus more on playmaking.

Keyonte George has an over/under of 16.5 points. Being the primary offensive weapon for Utah, he should easily score over 16.5 points.

Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz prediction

The Nuggets are heavily favored to win on the road. They are the better team and are probably targeting the top spot in the West. Denver should cover the spread for a win. This should be a fairly high-scoring game with the team total being over 225.5 points.