Departmental teams dominate Day 8 of Nepal Basketball League 2019

Robin Khatri (L) of Nepal Army Club was adjudged man of the match for the third time in the league

Departmental teams dominated Day 8 oin the ongoing Nepal basketball League 2019 as Nepal Police Club and Nepal Army Club won their respective matches.

In the first match of the day, Nepal Police Club defeated South Siders Basketball Club 78 – 58. Nepal Police took the first quarter 26 – 12 while South Siders took the second quarter 19 – 7. Going to halftime break Police were leading 33 – 31.

After the break, Police came out strong and took last two quarters 25 – 14 and 20 – 13 respectively to win the match comfortably.

Bikash Gurung of Nepal Police Club was declared man of the match for his match winning 25 Points, 7 Rebounds and 3 Assists. So far Nepal Police Club has played 3 matches (won 1 and lost 2) while South Siders Basketball Club has played 4 Matches (won 1 and lost 3) in the league.

Meanwhile, Nepal Army Club continued their winning streak and maintained their 100% winning record in this year’s league as they show no mercy and thrashed Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club 86 – 51.

Nepal Army Club took full control of the match from the start to the final whistle. Army took all four quarters 21 – 17, 16 -9, 20 – 16 and 29 – 9 respectively to win the match. Robin Khatri of Nepal Army Club was adjudged man of the match for the third time in the league. His blistering display of 28 Points, 11 Assists, 7 Rebounds and 5 Steals proved too much to handle for Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club.

So far, Nepal Army Club have played 4 matches (won all 4 matches) and Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club have played 4 matches (won 1 and lost 3) in the league.

The other match between defending champions Golden Gate International Club and Times International Club was stopped in third quarter (with 4 minutes 11 seconds remaining in the clock) due to bad weather. Times International Club were leading 54 – 37 when the match was stopped. The remainder of the match will be played tomorrow.

A total of eight team are participating the 2nd edition of Nepal Basketball League 2019 which will run from 27 April to 22 June 2019.