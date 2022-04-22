"DeRozan had the game everybody thought that Kevin Durant was going to have… He killed Giannis last night" - Shannon Sharpe praises DeMar DeRozan after he leads Chicago Bulls to tough away win over Bucks

DeMar DeRozan backed up his words and redeemed himself from a poor shooting performance in Game 1 of the series against the Milwaukee Bucks. In the second game of the series, DeRozan dropped 41 points on 51.6% shooting 51.6%.

Meanwhile, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic combined for 44 points in a 114-110 win on the road. Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo put in a strong performance as well, finishing with 33 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists.

"DeRozan had the game everybody thought KD was going to have." — DeMar DeRozan drops 41 points as the Bulls even series with the Bucks 1-1:

On Fox Sports’ “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” Shannon Sharpe acknowledged DeRozan’s offensive outburst. As the crew discussed if the Bulls’ victory spells trouble for the Bucks, Sharpe drew a reference to Kevin Durant, saying:

“DeRozan had the game that everybody thought Kevin Durant was going to have. He killed Giannis last night. It’s like his eyes got bigger every time he see Giannis. That’s Giannis. That’s the defensive player of the year. He’s like 'I don’t care. I can get my shot. I’m going to get to my spot.’”

DeRozan’s move to the Chicago Bulls started reaping rewards for the franchise right from the start of the season. Throughout the season, DeRozan averaged 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 76 games.

By beating the Bucks to level the series, the Bulls have proved that they don’t care if their opponent is the defending champion. The Bulls are determined to win, and their roster has a mix of players who can help them in that quest.

Sharpe also highlighted the Bulls’ wild-card player – Alex Caruso – who has always been a team-first guy:

“You know who the unsung hero that night? Caruso," Sharpe said. "That dude can do everything. He just do all the little stuff. He had only nine points, but you see the offensive rebounds, you see the charges, you see the steals.”

Slowing DeMar DeRozan down will be crucial for the Milwaukee Bucks

DeMar DeRozan has been fearless against the Milwaukee Bucks’ defense this season, as he’s averaged 30.6 points against them over six games. The Bulls’ roster is filled with a bunch of shooters who can cause considerable damage. Once they get going, they’re hard to slow down.

Sharpe pointed out an area of concern for the Bucks:

“There’s enough blame to go around, but you gotta play better defense to what they’re playing. How many times do you think you’re going to win a playoff game (when) you let a team shoot damn near 50% from the floor and damn near 50% from the 3?”

The Bulls were able to steal a win on the road and have given the Bucks enough to ponder before Game 3 on Friday in Chicago. DeRozan made a bold statement after Game 1 – "No way in Hell I shoot 6-for-25 again" – and lived up to his words. That makes it even more interesting to see how far he can take the Bulls.

