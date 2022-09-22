Video: "I haven't felt this healthy in a long time" - Derrick Rose believes he's ready for the season, looks in shape after cutting weight

Before being severely impacted by injuries, Derrick Rose looked like a perennial All-Star and MVP candidate.

Drafted as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, Rose won the Rookie of the Year award in his first season. He followed that up with All-Star appearances in each of the next three seasons. This included winning the NBA Most Valuable Player award in just his third season, making him the youngest MVP in NBA history.

Now a grizzled veteran entering his 15th season, Rose shared that he is the healthiest he has been in a long time.

In a video released by the New York Knicks' official Twitter account, Derrick Rose stated that he is back to his rookie weight and feels fully healthy, stating:

"Just grinding, head down, tunnel vision and enjoying it with the guys. Last year I... I can only say so much, do so much when you injured. So, I haven't felt this healthy in a long time, back to my rookie weight, 195 right now. It's been, what, 13 years since I've been that weight, so it's a blessing."

Derrick Rose has reinvented himself since injuries nearly derailed his career, however, he seems to continue to miss time due to injuries every season. If he is able to remain healthy, it will be interesting to see what he is able to do.

Can Derrick Rose make the Hall of Fame?

Every NBA MVP that is eligible has made the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. According to Basketball Reference's Hall of Fame Probability, only Derrick Rose, Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo have a chance lower than 99.93%.

Antetokounmpo seems like a lock despite his 87.16% listed chance. He was already named to NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, has two MVPs, a Defensive Player of the Year award, and an NBA championship. The only reason his probability isn't much higher is due to longevity.

Jokic also lacks longevity with his listed probability of 43.73%. While he has been a very good player for several years, he has broken out the last two years winning back-to-back MVPs. He will need to continue at that level of play, but with more longevity, his percentages will rise significantly.

Rose, on the other hand, has the longevity the other two are lacking, yet has a Hall of Fame probability of just 11.93%. This is only good for the 31st highest probability among active players, trailing many players who have not come close to winning the MVP.

Despite reinventing himself and maintaining a career scoring average of over 18 points per game, his listed probability puts him on the outside looking in. Fortunately for Rose, Hall of Fame voters value awards such as MVP far more than the probability calculator.

The Hall of Fame has also traditionally awarded players with strong primes that were derailed by injuries such as Grant Hill and Tracy McGrady. While Rose's prime did not last as long as either player, and he has played far fewer career games, he is still likely to gain entry into the Hall of Fame.

