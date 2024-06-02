Derrick White Stats vs Dallas Mavericks: Closer look at numbers, record and more ahead of 2024 NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics could use a Derrick White special against the Dallas Mavericks in their 2024 NBA Finals matchup. As the do-it-all player, White has been as important as either star on the Celtics with his contributions to the team since he signed midway through the 2021-22 season.

With offensive wizards like Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on the other side, bolstered by a solid defensive unit, the Celtics hope White can contribute efficiently as he has for much of the postseason with his two-way play.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Derrick White Stats vs. Dallas Mavericks ahead of 2024 NBA Finals

Before we get further into White being an 'X' factor against the Mavericks, here's a look at how the Celtics guard has performed against them over the years.

Trending

Season PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG% 3-PT% GP 2018-19 14.3 4.0 4.0 2.0 0.0 0.7 64.3% 55.6% 3 2019-20 8.8 4.8 4.5 0.0 1.5 1.0 45.2% 25.0% 4 2020-21 7.5 2.0 1.0 1.0 1.5 1.0 25.0% 14.3% 2 2021-22 9.5 2.0 4.0 0.5 1.0 2.3 38.9% 18.2% 4 2022-23 11.0 1.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 2.0 50.0% 45.5% 2 2023-24 9.5 5.5 4.5 1.5 1.5 1.5 31.8% 30.8% 2 Total 9.6 3.1 3.3 0.9 1.0 1.3 43.6% 31.7% 18

White has faced a playoff-caliber level Mavericks team 17 times, most of it because of his time in the Western Conference with the San Antonio Spurs. The Mavericks have seen plenty of roster changes since, but the head of the snake, Luka Doncic, has been there in that stretch, rejuvenating Dallas' status as a contender.

White has a 10-8 record against the Mavericks. Six of those wins have come since he moved to Boston. The 2024 NBA Finals will be his first playoff series against the Western Conference outfit.

Derrick White had a difficult time guarding Luka Doncic this season

Derrick White is an exceptional perimeter defender and the best shot-blocking guard in the NBA. He's as good as anyone as a screen navigator, too. However, White will have a matchup problem against Luka Doncic, who he struggled against before this year in the Mavericks and Celtics' two meetings.

White guarded Doncic for 1:33 minutes when the teams met on Jan. 22 on seven shot attempts. Doncic went 6-of-7, including 4-of-4 inside the arc. On March 3, the Maverick star torched shot 3-of-4 with the Celtics guard as his primary defender. White's smaller frame at six-foot-four 190 lbs makes it difficult to match up with the Slovenian.

Doncic does a solid job of hunting matchups, so White will have to try and hang on to cover the Mavericks star as well as he can.

Derrick White will likely struggle, but he can cover for that offensively. He will have more leeway to be aggressive on that end, with Boston mostly leaning on Jayson Tatum to stop Luka Doncic in this series for matchup purposes.