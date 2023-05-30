“Desire to coach Joel Embiid”- Nick Nurse chose to coach the Sixers over the Suns because of 2023 NBA MVP

The Philadelphia 76ers hired former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse on Monday to replace Doc Rivers, whom they fired earlier this month. Nurse was the top candidate for both the Sixers’ and Phoenix Suns’ coaching vacancies. He ultimately had the choice between the two title contenders.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Nurse chose Philly because he wanted a chance to coach reigning MVP Joel Embiid. In addition, Nurse’s decision had to do with his familiarity with Sixers team president Daryl Morey.

Wojnarowski added that Embiid will be the first reigning MVP to enter the next season on the same team with a different coach since 1990:

“Nurse's desire to coach MVP Joel Embiid and his history with Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey played a significant part in his decision to commit to a deal with Philadelphia,” Wojnarowski reported.

“Embiid will be the first player to win the MVP and start the next season on the same team with a new coach since the Lakers' Magic Johnson in 1990-91,” Wojnarowski reported.

Having the chance to coach a reigning MVP in his prime is clearly a rare opportunity that Nick Nurse couldn’t pass up.

How did Nick Nurse fare during his time in Toronto?

Newly hired Philadelphia 76ers coach Nick Nurse

As for Nick Nurse’s coaching record during his five seasons with the Toronto Raptors, he finished 227-163 (.582) in the regular season. In addition, he has a 25-16 playoff coaching record (.610).

Nurse’s coaching accolades include leading the Raptors to the 2019 NBA championship in his first season with the franchise. He then followed that up by winning the 2020 Coach of the Year award. This came after he led the Raptors to the second-best record in the league (53-19) after losing superstar forward Kawhi Leonard in free agency.

Nurse will now take over a Philly team (54-28, third in the East) that lost in seven games in the second round to the Boston Celtics. The loss marked the Sixers’ third-straight second-round exit and their fifth in the last six years. The franchise has yet to make a conference finals appearance since 2001.

The Sixers face many uncertainties this offseason, most notably whether they can retain star guard James Harden, who is expected to enter free agency. However, as long as Joel Embiid is on the roster, the Sixers will be facing immense expectations. Nurse, who is known for his innovative defensive schemes and in-game adjustments, will now have a chance to prove that he can get Philly over the hump.

