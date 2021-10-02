Detroit Pistons 2021-22 NBA season preview: Roster moves, starting lineup projection, and training camp storylines to follow

The Detroit Pistons had themselves an impressive season last year, considering it was the first year of their "re-build" for the organization. While Detroit went on to finish the season with a 20-52 record, they showed signs of having some serious talent to build with. It was thanks to an impressive draft haul from new GM Troy Weaver, as the Pistons went on to have one of the best draft classes from the 2020 NBA draft.

Detroit would eventually go on to win the 2021 NBA draft lottery, as well as the prized possession of point guard Cade Cunningham. Now the Pistons look to be trending quickly in the right direction, but there's still plenty of work to be done in Detroit.

Detroit Pistons' roster moves so far in the 2021-22 NBA season

Kelly Olynyk should be a big part of the Pistons rotation

When you're a rebuilding team, you tend to do most of your work in the NBA draft. That's just what the Pistons did this offseason. After adding three first-round picks in the 2020 draft, Detroit added another three prospects from the 2021 class that all look to be future contributors to the roster. The most obvious was selecting Cade Cunningham with the first overall selection. Cunningham has the potential to become a franchise superstar for the Pistons, and he will be in plenty of Rookie of the Year discussions. Detroit also added a number of intriguing pieces in Isaiah Livers and Luka Garza.

One of the most intriguing additions to this roster was a free agent acquisition during the offseason. The Pistons went out and added free agent forward Kelly Olynyk on a three-year, $37 million deal. Olynyk has the potential to become a serious asset in the Pistons rotation with his floor spacing ability.

Detroit also went on to add veteran guard Cory Joseph to the roster, a move that should provide some leadership for this young team moving forward.

Important storylines for Detroit Pistons' training camp

Is Jerami Grant poised for another big year?

#1 Can Jerami Grant take another step forward after last year?

One of the most pleasant developments for the Detroit Pistons last year was the impressive play of Jerami Grant. After the Pistons signed Jerami Grant last offseason to a three-year, $60 million offer, many wondered if Detroit had made a smart decision. Grant exploded with an expanded offensive role, averaging a career-high 22.3 points per game and looking like a potential go-to option for the Pistons moving forward. That wasn't all, as Grant was also selected to be on the Team USA Olympic roster this year. It's a notable development, as many young players have had a history of having strong years in the NBA after spending time participating in the Olympics.

#2 What can we expect from Killian Hayes in year two?

Can Killian Hayes take a step forward in year two?

After the Detroit Pistons invested their 7th overall selection in Killian Hayes in the 2020 NBA draft, they found themselves doubling down and drafting another guard this year in Cade Cunningham. The truth is that this Pistons team is too young in their re-build to pass on a talent like Cunningham. But now the question remains, can the two co-exhist? While early reports have come out of camp that Hayes has shined as the primary ball handler, it remains to be seen if Hayes will be the long-term floor general for the Pistons. It seems as if it would be wise of the Pistons to have Cunningham initiate the offense, as Hayes would be better suited as an off-the-ball threat. Regardless of his role, Hayes will have plenty of attention on him as a player who is expected to take the next step in year two. If Hayes can limit his turnovers, he could be a big part of the Pistons trending in the right direction.

#3 Who will be the key contributors off the bench?

Don't be surprised if Isaiah Livers becomes a key piece of the Pistons rotation

There's still going to be a lot of parts to figure out when it comes to this Pistons team. That's understandable, as the team is still only going to be in year two of their "re-build." But the Pistons have added a number of intriguing pieces to their roster. As mentioned earlier, Kelly Olynyk figures to be a big part of the rotation. Olynyk should serve as an offensive weapon off the bench with his ability to score in bunches. The Pistons invested a second round selection in Iowa big man Luka Garza. Although many thought Garza would be more of a "body" for the roster, he impressed with his improved conditioning and play in Las Vegas during Summer League. Garza has the potential to carve out a role as a backup big behind Isaiah Stewart.

One name to keep a serious eye on is 42nd overall pick Isaiah Livers. After being a major part of the Michigan Wolverines' success in college, Livers suffered an injury at the end of the season and missed the NCAA tournament. The 23-year-old was trending towards becoming a late first-round selection before suffering the injury. He will spend the early part of the year rehabbing himself back into game shape, but once Livers returns, he has the ability to become an important part of the rotation moving forward for Detroit.

Predicted starting lineup for the Detroit Pistons heading into 2021-22 NBA season

All eyes will be on the Detroit Pistons backcourt when it comes to who will be the man in charge of the offense. It looks as if the Pistons will start out Killian Hayes at the point with Cade Cunningham sharing the backcourt. Expect Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant and Isaiah Stewart to be locked into their starting slots for the foreseeable future.

Point Guard - Killian Hayes | Shooting Guard - Cade Cunningham | Small Forward - Saddiq Bey | Power Forward - Jerami Grant | Center - Isaiah Stewart

