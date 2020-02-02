Detroit Pistons Rumors: Asking price set for Derrick Rose, rival teams 'hesitant' to trade for Andre Drummond and more

Derrick Rose is among the players that are being linked with an exit from the Pistons

A late-season surge resulted in the Detroit Pistons reaching the 2019 playoffs, and despite a first-round series defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks, they entered the 2019-20 season with plenty of optimism. A roster including Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond, Derrick Rose, and Reggie Jackson appeared good enough to contend in a weak Eastern Conference, however, the Pistons have struggled for form and injuries, and Dwane Casey's side currently sit 11th in the East standings with a 17-33 record.

The Pistons are 4.5 games back from the 8th seeded Orlando Magic, and with Griffin expected to miss the remainder of the season, it appears that Detroit will be sellers ahead of the trade deadline. So, ahead of a potentially busy week for the franchise, here we will take a look at all the latest Pistons trade rumors you need to know.

#1 Pistons set asking price for Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose is enjoying a resurgent season with the Pistons

Since signing with the Pistons on a two-year, $15 million contract last summer, Derrick Rose has continued his recent career resurgence. Rose's performances have been enough to attract interest from the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, and Philadelphia 76ers, and Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that Pistons are seeking a lottery-level first-round pick in return for the point guard:

The Pistons are open to discussing deals for Derrick Rose, with an asking price of a lottery-level first-round pick, according to sources.

Rose has already played 43 times this season and the 31-year-old is well on course to recording his highest tally of appearances since the 2009-10 season. In addition to overcoming his injury woes, Rose has also been a borderline All-Star, averaging 18.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 5.9 assists in 26.7 minutes per contest.

#2 Luke Kennard is available for trade

Luke Kennard has missed more than a month with a knee injury

A highly-rated prospect out of Duke, the Pistons opted to take Luke Kennard with the 12th overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft. Kennard made a solid impact while playing primarily from the bench during his first two seasons in Detroit, and the 23-year-old was enjoying a career-year before suffering a knee injury back in December.

However, the likes of Svi Mykhailiuk and Sekou Doumbouya have emerged during Kennard's absence, and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic is reporting that the Pistons are willing to trade the third-year shooting guard:

Before knee tendinitis sidelined him, Kennard was averaging a career-high 15.8 points and 4.1 assists while shooting 39.9 percent from 3 on a decent number of attempts. He has been considered part of the Pistons’ future. Yet a source said Kennard, who is guaranteed $5.2 million next season, has been made available in trade discussions.

Over 28 appearances this season, Kennard has averaged 15.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 32.9 minutes per game.

#3 Rival teams are 'hesitant' to trade for Andre Drummond

The Pistons recently made Drummond available for trade

It has been widely reported that the Pistons have made Andre Drummond available to rival teams - and the 26-year-old is arguably the best player available for trade ahead of the deadline. Nevertheless, Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report is reporting that the center is still struggling to attract interest from around the league:

There are fewer questions about the availability of the Pistons' Andre Drummond, but with a player option to play next season for $28.8 million or become a free agent, uncertainty over what Drummond might do has teams hesitant to deal for him, league sources said.

Drummond has previously described his desire to enter free agency next summer, and the Pistons have reportedly demanded at least a first-round pick for the veteran center. Nevertheless, Drummond remains among the most dominant bigs in the NBA. He has played 46 times so far this season, averaging 17.2 points, 15.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.7 blocks per contest.

