Detroit Pistons Rumors: Update on a potential Andre Drummond trade, Derrick Rose addresses his future with the Pistons and more

Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin have both been linked with a trade away from the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons entered the 2019-20 season with some optimism after adding Derick Rose to a roster that had reached the playoffs for just the second time in 10 seasons. The addition of Rose alongside the All-Star duo of Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond was expected to be enough to put the Pistons in contention for a playoff spot in a weak Eastern Conference, although injuries have hit hard, and the Pistons' currently sit well outside the playoff spots with a (14-16) record.

With Griffin expected to miss the remainder of the season due to injury, a dramatic turnaround now appears unlikely, and recent reports have claimed that the team may look to trade some of their biggest stars ahead of the deadline. So, with the Pistons likely to be active over the next few weeks, here we will take a look at all the latest rumors you need to know

#1 Teams are unwilling to include first-round picks in deals for Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond could exit the Pistons ahead of the trade deadline

Andre Drummond's future with the Pistons has been often called into question over the past year, and it was widely reported earlier this month that Detroit had finally made the 26-year-old available for trade. The Atlanta Hawks are among the teams that have discussed a trade for the two-time All-Star, although James L. Edwards III of The Athletic is reporting that teams have so far been reluctant to include a first-round pick.

One source said talks between the Pistons and Hawks began around Christmas... Atlanta and Detroit would have already completed a deal for Andre Drummond had the Hawks been willing to throw in a first-round pick. The initial deal consisted of only expiring contracts. Teams aren’t offering first-round picks right now.

Drummond has spent his entire career to date with the Pistons, although the New York native has expressed his intent to hit free agency this summer. He has once again been among Detroit's best performers this season, averaging a career-high 17.4 points per contest.

#2 Derrick Rose is not thinking about leaving the Pistons

Rose has been linked with a move away from the Pistons

The Pistons acquired Derrick Rose during the 2019 offseason in an effort to bolster the bench, and the 2011 MVP is currently in contention to make a return to the All-Star Game after making a huge impact with his new team. Rose's resurgence could make him a trade target for contending teams ahead of the trade deadline, although the 31-year-old told NBC Sports Chicago that he wasn't pushing for a trade away from the Pistons.

I haven’t really thought about it (a potential trade)Me and B.J. (Rose's agent) haven’t talked about it. When we have talked, it was more about All-Star and what appearances I have for adidas. It wasn’t anything else as far as like what teams are calling, this and that.

Rose has made 35 appearances for the Pistons so far this season, averaging 18.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 5.8 assists in 25.7 minutes per contest. He is also shooting a near career-high 48.8 percent from the field.

#3 Fred VanVleet could be a free agent target

Fred VanVleet has emerged as a key player for the Toronto Raptors

Aside from the performances from the resurgent Rose, the Pistons' backcourt has struggled for much of the season, and it is believed they will look to strengthen in the 2020 offseason. A number of names have been mentioned as potential targets and James Edwards III of The Athletic is reporting that Fred VanVleet is a player that is interesting the Detroit front office.

VanVleet was among the breakout stars of the 2019 postseason, and the 25-year-old has this season established himself as a starter for the Toronto Raptors. VanVleet has made 31 appearances for the Raptors this season, averaging 18.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game. The Illinois native will become an unrestricted free agent this summer, although Toronto retains his full Bird Rights, and it is believed that the organization views him as an integral part of the future - so the Pistons may face an uphill battle to acquire his services.