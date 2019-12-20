Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics: Match Preview and Predictions - 20th December 2019

Boston Celtics will look to maintain their strong start to the season when they host the Detroit Pistons

Match details

Fixture: Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics

Date & Time: Friday, 20th December 2019 (7:30 PM ET)

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Last game results

Detroit Pistons (11-17): 99-122 loss to the Toronto Raptors (19th December, Thursday)

Boston Celtics (18-7): 109-1103 victory against the Dallas Mavericks (19th December, Thursday)

Detroit Pistons Preview

The Detroit Pistons entered the new season confident of their chances of competing for a playoff spot. With Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond forming a formidable starting duo coupled with Derrick Rose's explosive contributions off the bench, the Pistons were expected to be a 0.5 team at the very least.

However, they've struggled thus far, managing just 11 wins and occupying the 10th spot in the East.

A five-game losing streak early on in the season dented their confidence and although they have steadied the ship since then, they remain well outside playoff contention.

They enter their next game against the Boston Celtics on the back of a painful defeat to the Toronto Raptors but will need to put that behind them and recover quickly to stand the remotest chance of pulling off an upset.

Key Player - Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond (r) has had a bright start to the season

Despite the Pistons' collective struggles, Andre Drummond has continued to put up monster numbers on a consistent basis.

Drummond is averaging 17.8 points and 16.7 rebounds per game and also shooting 54.6% from the field.

He missed a couple of Detroit's recent games due to a left eye inflammation but put up a strong performance on his return, against the Raptors, finishing with 22 points and 18 rebounds.

Pistons predicted lineup

Blake Griffin, Tony Snell, Andre Drummond, Luke Kennard, Bruce Brown Jr.

Boston Celtics Preview

The departure of star point guard Kyrie Irving in the offseason was supposed to dent the Celtics' playoff chances, but that's not been the case as Boston has raced off to an 18-7 start to the new season.

Star performances from Kemba Walker and co. have propelled the Celtics to the second spot in the East.

Boston had their 10-game win streak at the TD Garden snapped by the Philadelphia 76ers but they recovered in fine fashion, easing past a Luka Doncic-less Dallas Mavericks last time around.

They will look to keep that momentum going when they welcome Blake Griffin's Pistons to Boston on Friday night.

Key Player - Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker

After a sluggish start to life in a Boston jersey, Kemba Walker has been on fire of late. He's averaging 23.5 points, 5.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game and shooting a whopping 41.1% from beyond the arc.

He enters this contest on the back of an efficient 32-point display against the Mavericks in which he shot 9-18 from the field and 5-10 from downtown.

Walker will fancy another big night when he takes the court against a Pistons side that possesses one of the poorest defenses in the conference.

Celtics predicted lineup

Jayson Tatum, Semi Ojeleye, Daniel Theis, Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown.

Pistons vs Celtics Match Prediction

This certainly looks like a mismatch on paper. The Celtics are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now and boast a near-impeccable record at the TD Garden, having lost just one game all season.

The Pistons, on the other hand, have struggled away from home, managing just four wins in 13 games. Although they have won three straight away from Detroit, the Pistons simply do not have the firepower to keep pace with the Celtics, who should cruise to another victory.

Where to Watch Pistons vs Celtics?

The game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Boston and FOX Sports Detroit from 7:30 PM (ET). You can live stream the game via NBA League Pass.