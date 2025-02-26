Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 26 | NBA 2024-25 season 

The Detroit Pistons face the Boston Celtics in one of several games scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Feb. 26. The Pistons, No. 6 in the Eastern Conference, welcome the defending champions, Celtics, No. 2 in the Eastern Conference standings, to the Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, Michigan.

The Pistons are on a seven-game winning streak. Their last win was against the visiting LA Clippers 106-97 on Monday.

Cade Cunningham recorded a game-high 32 points with nine rebounds and seven assists in that one. Tobias Harris added 20 points, five rebounds and two assists.

The Boston Celtics have lost once in their last 10 matchups. Their last game was the 111-101 win away at the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.

Jaylen Brown recorded 24 points, five rebounds and four assists in that one. Derrick White added 22 points, three rebounds and five assists.

Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics: Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons' injury report for Feb. 26

The Detroit Pistons have an extensive list of players on the injury report against the Celtics. The most notable one is Jaden Ivey, listed as out due to a left fibula fracture.

The Pistons' complete injury report:

Simone Fontecchio: Questionable - Right finger; dislocation

Ron Harper Jr.: Out - G League - Two way

Jaden Ivey: Out - Left fibula; fracture

Tolu Smith: Out - G League - Two way

Boston Celtics' injury report for Feb. 26

The Boston Celtics have an extensive list of players on the injury report against the Pistons. The most notable one is center Kristaps Porzingis, listed as out due to an illness.

The Celtics' complete injury report:

Kristaps Porzingis: Out - Illness

Drew Peterson: Out - Concussion

Al Horford: Out - Toe

Jrue Holiday: Out - Rest

Luke Kornet: Out - Personal

Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics: Expected Lineups and Starting Depth Charts

Detroit Pistons starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 26

The Pistons are projected to go with the following lineup against the Celtics:

Cade Cunningham (point guard), Tim Hardaway Jr. (shooting guard), Ausar Thompson (small forward), Tobias Harris (power forward) and Jalen Duren (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Pistons' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Cade Cunningham Tim Hardaway Jr. Ausar Thompson Tobias Harris Jalen Duren Dennis Schroder Malik Beasley Ronald Holland II Simone Fontecchio Isaiah Stewart Marcus Sasser Marcus Sasser Tim Hardaway Jr. Lindy Waters III Paul Reed Daniss Jenkins Dennis Schroder Malik Beasley Ausar Thompson Tolu Smith Jaden Ivey Lindy Waters III Simone Fontecchio Ronald Holland II -

Boston Celtics' starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 26

The Boston Celtics are projected to go with the following starting five against the Pistons:

Derrick White (point guard), Payton Pritchard (shooting guard), Jaylen Brown (small forward), Jayson Tatum (power forward) and Neemias Queta (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Celtics' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Derrick White Jrue Holiday Jaylen Brown Jayson Tatum Kristaps Porzingis Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard Sam Hauser Al Horford Luke Kornet Payton Pritchard Jaylen Brown Jayson Tatum Sam Hauser Neemias Queta JD Davison Derrick White Baylor Scheierman Drew Peterson Al Horford - Baylor Scheierman Jordan Walsh Xavier Tillman Xavier Tillman

