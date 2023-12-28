Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 28, 2023

The Detroit Pistons will look to snap their 27-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics on Thursday, December 28. Boston is coming off a successful West Coast road trip where they won three of their four games, including an impressive win over the LA Lakers on Christmas Day.

Detroit are 2-28 on the season with no signs of immediate improvement on the horizon. Boston is 23-6 and is widely regarded as one of the most talented teams in the NBA this season.

Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: Detroit Pistons (2-28) vs. Boston Celtics (23-6)

Date and Time: Dec. 28, 2023 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: TD Garden, Boston

Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics: Preview

The Boston Celtics will start the day with both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown listed as questionable on their injury report. Tatum has been dealing with a sprained ankle since hurting it when playing the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, December 19. Brown suffered a blow to his back when facing the LA Lakers on Christmas day.

The Pistons will be without Monte Morris and Isaiah Stewart, who are both dealing with injuries. There are also question marks over Killian Hayes and Ausar Thompson, who are both listed as probable for the contest but could have their status downgraded as the game draws closer.

Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics: Starting lineups

The Boston Celtics starting lineup could look like this: Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis

The Boston Celtics have size, length, scoring, shooting, and an elite defense. The Detroit Pistons will struggle to avoid their 28th straight defeat when they go up against Joe Mazzulla's team.

The Detroit Pistons' starting lineup could look like this: Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Isaiah Stewart.

The Pistons have some high-level young talent at their disposal. However, they've been unable to put them in a position to win. Facing off against one of the best teams in the league couldn't have come at a worse time for Detroit.

Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics: Betting tips

Jayson Tatum's production has looked different this season. He's no longer being used as a featured scorer. Instead, he's playing an all-round game that allows his teammates to flourish while still putting up All-Star numbers. He enters the game against the Pistons as a -115 to score over 28.5 points. He is currently averaging 26.9 per game, yet given Detroit's defensive struggles could have a big scoring night.

Cade Cunningham is still the best prospect on the Detroit Pistons' roster. He has all the tools and talent to become an All-Star guard in the future but needs to help his team bounce back from a historically bad stretch. Cunningham is -120 to scorer over 23.5 points against the Celtics, which makes sense, given Boston has a top-five defense in the NBA.

Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics: Prediction

The Boston Celtics are heavy favorites entering their matchup with the Detroit Pistons. They're -17 on the spread and -1600 on the money line. Regardless of whether Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are cleared to play, the Celtics should have too much talent for the Pistons to overcome. Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Al Horford, and Kristaps Porzingis are all elite players in their own right.

However, Boston will need to be careful of a "trap game." The Celtics can't afford to take the Pistons lightly, otherwise they could be opening the door to their worst loss of the season. Joe Mazzulla has Boston playing a relentless brand of basketball, so they should have no problem in handing Detroit their 28th consecutive loss.