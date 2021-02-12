Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - February 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons meet for the third time this season on Friday in this Eastern Conference affair. Even though the Celtics enter this tie on the back of a win, both teams have struggled for consistency.

Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, February 12th, 8 PM ET (Saturday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Detroit Pistons Preview

The Detroit Pistons are on pace to end up with the worst record this season but their campaign hasn't been devoid of positives. Jerami Grant is a contender for Most Improved Player and Wayne Ellington has had a revival of sorts. Rookie Killian Hayes couldn't showcase his skills due to injury but they'd be hoping that Dennis Smith Jr. finally breaks his shackles after a change in scenery.

The Detroit Pistons have only won six games this season but four of them have come against likely contenders, including the Boston Celtics. They tend to turn up against the big guns and that's what they'll be expecting to do on Friday.

Key Player - Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant (left)

Jerami Grant bet on himself this offseason and the results are there for everyone to see. He's averaging 23.7 points and 5.5 rebounds in his first year with the Detroit Pistons so far and sets the tone on both ends of the court for the team on most nights. He scored more than 20 in both previous games against the Boston Celtics this season.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G Delon Wright, G Wayne Ellington, F Jerami Grant, F Blake Griffin, C Isaiah Stewart

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics snapped their losing run with a convincing win against the in-form Toronto Raptors. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been left begging for help from other teammates on most days this season but that wasn't the case last night. Semi Ojeleye and Peyton Pritchard stepped up for the Cs on this occasion.

24 PTS

6 RBS

6-8 3PM@semi was tonight's @gatorade player of the game🔥 pic.twitter.com/Dj5ZZrYK9L — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 12, 2021

Kemba Walker is still arguably having his worst scoring run since his rookie season but he stepped up for 21 points against Toronto. The Boston Celtics could still use the addition of playmakers via the trade market but in the meantime, they need to work on establishing defensive consistency.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum (left)

Jayson Tatum hasn't lost a step after his recent spell on the sidelines due to COVID. He's averaging a career-high 26.3 points per game to go along with 4.4 assists and 6.8 rebounds this season. The majority of Detroit Pistons' game flows through their frontcourt and if Tatum can disrupt that, he'll give his side the edge.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G Kemba Walker, G Jaylen Brown, F Jayson Tatum, F Semi Ojeleye, C Daniel Theis

Pistons vs Celtics Match Prediction

Given Detroit Pistons' habit of making the better teams scramble, this game will likely go down to the wire, just like the two previous meetings between these sides. Although the Boston Celtics haven't been that clutch this season, they've been more consistent than the Pistons down the stretch and should come away with a win here.

Where to watch Pistons vs Celtics?

Local coverage of the game will be available on FOX Sports Detroit and NBC Sports Boston. You can also live stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.

