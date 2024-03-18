Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 18, 2024

The lowly Detroit Pistons will travel to face the juggernaut Boston Celtics on Monday. Detroit might have a chance of pulling off an upset if the Cs decide to rest some of its stars. Detroit could stop a two-game slide if the home team gives it a bit of a respite.

After easily dispatching the team with the worst record in the NBA, Boston takes on the team with the second-worst win-loss slate in the league. The Celtics will likely sideline a few of their stars as they will be playing the second night of a back-to-back set. Health now will be key for Joe Mazulla’s squad as the regular season winds down.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After two straight losses to an Eastern powerhouse, the Pistons will square off against another conference titan. Detroit competed well versus the Miami Heat but the Celtics seem to be a cut above everyone else record-wise. The visitors will have to step up to prevent a rout on the road.

Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics: Preview, prediction and betting tips

TD Garden will host the matchup between the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics on Monday. NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports DET will provide local coverage starting at 7:30 p.m. (ET).

Moneyline: Pistons (+850) vs. Celtics (1400)

Spread: Pistons (+16.0) vs. Celtics (-16.0)

Total (O/U): Pistons (o225.5 -110) vs. Celtics (u225.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics: Game preview

The Detroit Pistons gave the Miami Heat two tough fights before eventually succumbing in both games. It will take more of the same performance to make it a close one versus the in-form Celtics. The trio of Jalen Duren, Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey will have to be at their best for a chance of an upset.

Expand Tweet

The Boston Celtics are likely resting several key players. Joe Mazzulla will have the perfect opportunity to give his second-stringers extended minutes. Sam Hauser, who lit up the Washington Wizards with 10 triples in a game, could be rewarded with more playing time.

Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

F - Simon Fontecchio, C - Isaiah Stewart, C - Jalen Duren, PG - Cade Cunningham and SG - Jaden Ivey will start for the Detroit Pistons.

Evan Fournier, who has been playing well recently, could get in to relieve either Fontecchio or Ivey. Pistons coach Monty Williams could also choose to put Marcus Sasser for Stewart.

PG - Derrick White, C - Luke Kornet, F - Sam Hauser, SG - Svi Mykhailiuk and F - Oshae Brissett will likely open the game for the Boston Celtics.

Depending on who is active, Joe Mazzulla will likely monitor the minutes of his starters. White could come out first for Payton Pritchard. Boston’s coach can afford to experiment with his rotations against the Pistons.

Editor's Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics: Betting tips

Cade Cunningham gets a 20.5 over/under points prop. Cunningham has failed to hit 20 points in his last three games although he is averaging 20.8 PPG in March. Boston’s defense will lack its usual bite as White and Holiday will unlikely play extended minutes. The Detroit Pistons’ franchise cornerstone could get over his points prop.

Jaden Ivey has a 15.5 over/under points for Monday’s matchup with the Boston Celtics. Ivey is putting up 16.1 PPG this month and like Cunningham, could have a big night as Boston’s elite defense could lack its enforcers.

Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics: Prediction

The Pistons will have a big disadvantage if the Celtics are desperate for a win. But as Boston will value health more than victories in their remaining games, they could hold out at least two of its starters. Detroit could still lose the game but probably cover the +16.0 spread.