Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 31st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

Title contenders the Brooklyn Nets host the minnows Detroit Pistons in an All-Eastern Conference clash set to take place at the Barclays Center tonight.

The Detroit Pistons come off a morale-boosting 110-103 win against the Brooklyn Nets. They will be looking to stage an upset tonight and make it two wins out of two. The Brooklyn Nets, meanwhile, secured a 105-98 win over the Indiana Pacers in their most recent game.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Veteran power forward Paul Millsap remains out with a personal problem, while Nicolas Claxton has been sidelined with an illness until November 3rd. Kyrie Irving is ineligible to play because of the Brooklyn Nets Covid-19 vaccination policy. All other players will be available for selection for Steve Nash's side.

Player Status Reason Paul Millsap Out Personal Nicolas Claxton Out Illness Kyrie Irving Out Personal

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

Isaiah Livers is out with a foot injury until November 2nd, while Chris Smith is also expected to remain on the sidelines until then due to a knee problem.

Player Status Reason Isaiah Livers Out Foot Chris Smith Out Knee

Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Lineups

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons will continue to deploy Killian Hayes at point guard to start the game. No. 1 overall draft pick Cade Cunningham has made a return from injury and will start at the shooting guard position. Saddiq Bey and Jerami Grant will take up two forward spots, while Isaiah Stewart is expected to retain his place as the team's starting center.

Kelly Olynyk, Cory Joseph, Josh Jackson and Frank Jackson will come off the bench to share minutes with the starters.

Brooklyn Nets

James Harden returned to form with a 29 point, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists against the Indiana Pacers and is set to start at the point guard position. Joe Harris will partner him in the backcourt, with Kevin Durant playing in his preferred small forward position. Bruce Brown Jr. will continue to play his off-the-ball role at power forward, while Blake Griffin is expected to play as the small-ball center.

LaMarcus Aldridge played an important contribution in the game against the Pacers, and he and Patty Mills are expected to play some major minutes tonight. Jevon Carter and DeAndre Bembry will also come off the bench.

Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Starting 5s

Detroit Pistons

Point Guard - Killian Hayes; Shooting Guard - Cade Cunningham; Small Forward - Saddiq Bey; Power Forward - Jerami Grant; Center - Isaiah Stewart.

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - James Harden | Shooting Guard - Joe Harris | Small Forward - Bruce Brown | Power Forward - Kevin Durant | Center - Blake Griffin

