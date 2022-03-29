Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 29th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will host the Detroit Pistons at the Barclays Center on Tuesday night. This will be the last regular-season match-up between the two teams, with the Nets looking to complete a series sweep against their Eastern Conference opponents.

The Nets are coming off a 119-110 loss against the Charlotte Hornets, in what was a poor shooting night for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Although the duo contributed in other facets of the game, the team failed to capitalize on scoring outbursts from LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges.

The Pistons, meanwhile, are on a two-game losing streak after losing 104-102 in a close contest against the New York Knicks. Marvin Bagley III had an efficient contribution in the loss, dropping 27 points from 11 field goals.

The Nets (39-36) are eighth in the East, closely followed by the Hornets (39-37) and the Hawks (38-37). Meanwhile, the Pistons (20-55) are 14th in the East as they look to build team chemistry for the next season and beyond.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

The Pistons have high expectations from Cade Cunningham.

Jerami Grant is listed as out, suffering from a strain in his left calf. Isaiah Livers will be on the sidelines as he recovers from a concussion. Chris Smith and Hamidou Diallo are expected to miss the rest of the season.

Player Name Status Reason Jerami Grant Out Left calf strain Isaiah Livers Out Head; concussion Chris Smith Out Left knee sprain Hamidou Diallo Out Left finger fracture

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Ben Simmons is yet to suit up for the Nets his after blockbuster trade.

Ben Simmons will not suit up for the Nets, suffering from back soreness. Joe Harris’ status remains unchanged after he underwent surgery on his left ankle.

Player Name Status Reason Ben Simmons Out Back soreness Joe Harris Out Left ankle surgery

Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Odds & Spreads - March 29, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Detroit Pistons 20-55 +600 O 229.5 (-110) +13.5 (-110) Brooklyn Nets 39-36 -900 U 229.5 (-110) -13.5 (-110)

The odds are in favor of the Nets being the better team at both ends of the floor. The superstar gap between the two teams is huge, suggesting a rather difficult night for the Pistons.

Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Tips

Detroit Pistons

1. The Pistons have allowed less than 110 points against the Nets this season.

2. The Pistons are 6-10 with Marvin Bagley III this season.

3. Rookie Cade Cunningham has averaged 19.4 points and 8.2 assists in his last five outings.

Brooklyn Nets

1. The Nets have won three of their last five games.

2. The Nets are 6-4 this season with Irving and Durant.

3. Kyrie Irving has averaged 30.4 points in his last five outings.

Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Lineups

Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham and Cory Joseph should assume the team’s backcourt duties, with support from Saddiq Bey at small forward. Marvin Bagley could start as a power forward, with Isaiah Stewart manning the paint.

Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry should team up in the backcourt, with Irving running the offense. Kevin Durant and Bruce Brown could fill the forward positions, with Andre Drummond starting at center to round up the starting five.

1. The Nets have a 10-12 record against Eastern Conference teams at home this season.

2. The Nets’ scoring average of 112.2 is the ninth-best in the league.

3. Kevin Durant has averaged 30.2 points in 12 games since his return.

Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets: Starting 5s

Detroit Pistons

Point Guard – Cade Cunningham | Shooting Guard – Cory Joseph | Small Forward – Saddiq Bey | Power Forward – Marvin Bagley III | Center – Isaiah Stewart.

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard – Kyrie Irving | Shooting Guard – Seth Curry | Small Forward – Kevin Durant | Power Forward – Bruce Brown | Center – Andre Drummond.

