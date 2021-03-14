Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Saturday will see the best in the Eastern Conference take on the worst as the red-hot Brooklyn Nets take on the struggling Detroit Pistons. The Nets have won eleven of their past twelve games and are looking favorites to continue that dominant run. The Pistons, on the other hand, continue to endure the frustration of a rebuild as they stand last in the conference standings.

Get everything you need to know for tonight's matchup with the Pistons in our Gameday Insider 📓 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 13, 2021

Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Updates

Detroit Pistons

New York Knicks v Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons rookie Killian Hayes continues to be absent from the lineup as a result of a hip injury. The Pistons GM Troy Weaver announced that Hayes is "progressing well" in his recovery from a hip strain and that he team will provide an update on his eventual return next week.

Center Jahlil Okafor also continues to be sidelined. He could be absent for six-to-eight weeks as he has surgery to clean the lateral meniscus of his left knee. Recently added Hamiduo Diallo is listed as out for the game along with guard Dennis Smith Jr..

Brooklyn Nets

Orlando Magic v Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have been dealing with injury issues since the beginning of the season. Their star forward Kevin Durant is absent from the lineup following a hamstring injury and is scheduled for medical imaging next week. Spencer Dinwiddie is out for the season and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot is listed as questionable for tonight's game due to a knee issue.

Advertisement

However, the latest addition to their lineup, Blake Griffin, will not be facing his former team tonight as coach Steve Nash decided not to let him suit up until he gets his conditioning right. According to Griffin, he hasn't played basketball in almost four weeks and his body isn't fit to play right now.

Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Lineups

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons lineup looks wildly different now. Derrick Rose and Blake Griffin are no longer part of the team and they recently added Hamidou Diallo from the OKC Thunder. Delon Wright starts the point guard and Josh Jackson is expected to start as the shooting guard. Jerami Grant is the usual power forward and is also a major frontrunner for the 'Most Improved Player' award this season. Saddiq Bey will start as the small forward while Mason Plumlee continues to play the center.

Brooklyn Nets

Advertisement

If you're looking for a star-studded team, it doesn't get any better than the Brooklyn Nets. Even without Blake Griffin suiting up, they feature a deadly lineup as Kyrie Irving and James Harden form one of the most offensively lethal backcourts in the NBA. Jeff Green is expected to start in place of Kevin Durant as the latter heals from a hamstring injury. Green is joined by Joe Harris in the frontcourt while DeAndre Jordan retains his position as the starting center.

Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Starting 5s

Detroit Pistons

G - Delon Wright, G - Josh Jackson, F - Saddiq Bey, F - Jerami Grant, C - Mason Plumlee

Brooklyn Nets

G - James Harden, G - Kyrie Irving, F - Joe Harris, F - Jeff Green, C - DeAndre Jordan

Also Read: Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - March 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21