Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 29th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Detroit Pistons will lock horns with the Brooklyn Nets in an NBA regular-season game at the Barclays Center on Tuesday, Mar. 29. Brooklyn has won all three games between the two teams this season.

The Pistons are coming off a close 104-102 loss to the New York Knicks. Marvin Bagley III scored 27 points on 78.6% shooting for the Pistons. The Pistons were on the backfoot after the first half but made a strong comeback. However, that was not enough on the night. RJ Barrett and Julius Randle racked up 21 and 20 points for the Knicks.

The Nets, meanwhile, suffered a disappointing 119-110 defeat against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Kevin Durant scored 27 points and also made seven assists and eight rebounds. Andre Drummond contributed with 20 points and 16 rebounds.

The Nets looked in control of the game but lost the plot in a poor second half. LaMelo Ball scored 33 points and made nine assists to lead the way for the Hornets.

Game Details

Game: Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Tuesday, Mar. 29; 7:30 PM ET (Wednesday, Mar. 30; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY.

Detroit Pistons Preview

Indiana Pacers vs Detroit Pistons

The Pistons (20-55) have one of the worst records in the league, placed 14th in the East. They have only pride to play for, with seven games left.

Despite having talented players like Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart, the Pistons have struggled to get going all season. They are 28th in points scored in the league and 24th in defensive rating. However, they will be looking to end the season on a good note by causing some major upsets.

Against the Nets, the Pistons have a lot of things to worry about. With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving available for the Nets, the Pistons' defense could have their work cut out. The Pistons have pulled off some upsets this season, so they'll fancy their chances of another against the Nets.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G - Cade Cunningham; G - Cory Joseph; F - Saddiq Bey; F - Marvin Bagley III; C - Isaiah Stewart.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Charlotte Hornets vx Brooklyn Nets

The Nets (39-36) have not lived up to expectations, as they are languishing in eighth place in the East. The Charlotte Hornets (39-37) and the Atlanta Hawks (38-37) are right behind them, so the Nets need to avoid any further slipups.

Kyrie Irving is now eligible for home games, but his home debut for the season didn't go as planned. Nevertheless, the 30-year old's full-time availability is good news for the team.

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets How does he do it 🤯 How does he do it 🤯 https://t.co/ajkO1siEt2

Against the Pistons, Brooklyn will look to return to winning ways. Although the Pistons have struggled this season, they cannot be taken lightly.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - Kyrie Irving; G - Seth Curry; F - Kevin Durant; F - Bruce Brown; C - Andre Drummond.

Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Odds & Spreads - March 29, 2022

Team Name Record Moneyline Total Points [Over and Uner] Point Spread Detroit Pistons 20-55 +600 Over 229.5 [-110] +13.5 [-110] Brooklyn Nets 39-36 -900 Under 229.5 [-110] -13.5 [-110]

The Nets are favored in this game because of their superior firepower compared to the Pistons. Irving and Durant's availability is an added boost for the team.

Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Tips

Detroit Pistons

The Pistons have won only two of their last 10 games. The Pistons are 4-6 in their last 10 games on the road. The total has gone over the total points in two of the Pistons' last five games.

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets have a 7-3 record in their last 10 games The Nets are 4-6 in their last 10 games at home. Kyrie Irving has averaged 30.4 PPG and 6.8 APG in his last 5 games.

Pistons vs Nets Match Prediction

The Nets are the clear favorites because of the exceptional roster they have. Irving and Durant will look to lead the Nets back to winning ways. However, the Pistons will also fancy their chances of an upset.

The Nets have won eight of the last 10 meetings between the two teams.

The Pistons have the worst record on the road this season.

The Nets are fourth in the league in field goal efficiency (47.4%), while the Pistons (42.9%) are 29th.

Where to watch the Pistons vs Nets game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Pistons and the Nets will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports Detroit and Yes Network.

