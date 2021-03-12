Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - March 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Get ready for a Saturday night matinee in the NBA as the red-hot Brooklyn Nets take on the worst-performing team in the East, the Detroit Pistons, at the Barclays Center for their second encounter of the 2020-21 season.

The Detroit Pistons, former home to 6x All-Star Blake Griffin, will aim to pull off another upset, having beaten the Brooklyn Nets in their first clash of the season. Jerami Grant scored 32 points in the rare win for his side, while Kevin Durant was on the sidelines due to Covid-19 protocols.

Much has changed since then as the Brooklyn Nets have taken the league by storm, improving their record to 25-13 ahead of this fixture. They are 0.5 games behind the 76ers for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, Griffin, who was rested for their matchup against the Celtics, could suit up for his debut with the Brooklyn Nets this time around. Emotions will be running high for the 31-year-old as he hits the court for his new team in a game where he faces off against his former ball club.

Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Saturday, March 13th, 2021 7:00 PM PM ET. (Sunday 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Detroit Pistons Preview

The Detroit Pistons' 2020-21 season has virtually become a write-off, with the team becoming the definition of rock bottom in the first half of the campaign.

Advertisement

Coach Dwane Casey's side will enter their matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on a two-game losing streak, falling to the Charlotte Hornets in their previous game to reach a grim milestone of their 27th loss of the season.

With the 2021 trade deadline looming, the Pistons could yet see more player movement as the team is in dire need of a big shake-up.

Nevertheless, with the world watching with much anticipation, the Detroit Pistons could bring their 'A' game when they lock horns with the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. Watch out for Jerami Grant as he could potentially explode for a monster performance at the Barclays Center.

Key Player - Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant #9 of the Detroit Pistons

Jerami Grant's emergence as an All-Star caliber player is the only positive development for the Detroit Pistons this season. In their loss to the Hornets, Grant shone bright with 32 points, 8 boards and 4 assists while the rest of the cast struggled to make an impact on the game.

Against the Brooklyn Nets, Grant will undoubtedly attempt to repeat the magic from their first encounter of the season but will face an uphill battle as the Nets have been firing on all cylinders of late.

In 34 games for the Detroit Pistons, Grant has averaged 23.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on 43.4% shooting from the floor.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

Advertisement

G Dennis Smith Jr., G Wayne Ellington, F Saddiq Bey, F Jerami Grant, C Mason Plumlee

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets are powered by a high-octane offense (1st league-wide) that has become the envy of most teams in the association. Adding Blake Griffin to the mix takes things to another level as the Nets management goes all in for a win-now move.

In Durant's absence, the Brooklyn Nets have witnessed Kyrie Irving score the ball at a high level. He is having a career season for the Nets, clocking 27.7 points on an efficient 51% shooting display from the field.

RECAP 📝 @KyrieIrving leads the way with 40 as the Nets top the Celtics in the second half premiere — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 12, 2021

On the other end, chef Harden has been cooking a delight with his killer passing skills, leading the league in that department thus far. Steve Nash's side have been cruising to victory in an almost effortless scenario lately and the odds are firmly in their favor when they take on the slumping Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

Key Player – James Harden

James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets

James Harden should be in the MVP debate for his stellar performance with the Brooklyn Nets this season. In just 24 games with his new team, Harden has turned around their trajectory, helping them ascend towards the top of the Eastern Conference table.

He is coming off a near triple-double outing in their win over the Celtics with 22 points, 10 boards and 8 assists in an extended 38 minutes from the floor.

James Harden is a special talent, the likes of which come around once in a generation. A former 3x scoring champ, who can pass the ball as he does is other-worldly.

The 'Beard' is averaging 25.2 points, a whopping 11.0 assists, and 7.9 rebounds on a terrific 48% shooting from the floor.

Advertisement

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G Kyrie Irving, G James Harden, F Joe Harris, F Bruce Bowen Jr., C DeAndre Jordan

Pistons vs Nets Match Prediction

The Detroit Pistons did win their previous matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, although, as the saying goes, lightning doesn't strike twice. Meanwhile, the soaring Brooklyn Nets will seek to avenge their shock loss with a resounding victory in this matchup.

Fans may have to wait a bit longer to see KD return to his floor duties but can expect Blake Griffin to suit up for this contest. Still, the final call will be made by the coaching staff before the game tips off.

The Brooklyn Nets remain the heavy favorites to come out on top in this one.

Where to watch Pistons vs Nets?

The game between the Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets will be telecast on the Yes Network and Fox Sports Detroit. Fans can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.