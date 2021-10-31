Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - October 31st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Detroit Pistons visit the Barclays Center to take on the Brooklyn Nets in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game on Sunday.

After going winless through their first four games this campaign, the Pistons managed to win their first match in their previous outing against the Orlando Magic. Meanwhile, the Nets have had a mixed start to the season. They have a 3-3 record heading into this contest. Brooklyn is coming off a 105-98 win against the Indiana Pacers.

Match Details

Fixture - Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Sunday, October 31st, 2021; 7:30 PM ET (Monday, November 1st, 2021; 5:00 AM IST)

Venue - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY.

Detroit Pistons Preview

The Detroit Pistons played aggressively against the Orlando Magic to claim their first win of the season. They were solid on both ends of the floor, making sure they capitalized on every mistake Orlando made during the contest.

Jerami Grant scored 22 points, while Kelly Olynyk had 18 off the bench as seven players, including them, scored more than ten points to round off a brilliant team performance.

The Detroit Pistons made 14 3s on the night and also attempted 30 free throws. They will need to do more of that to have a realistic chance of toppling the star-studded Brooklyn Nets.

Key Player - Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham in action during the Orlando Magic v Detroit Pistons game

Cade Cunningham made his NBA debut in the Detroit Pistons' last game. He had an underwhelming outing, though, shooting 1-of-8 from the field, including 0-of-5 from the three-point line. He ended up with just two points on the night.

Nevertheless, he has a great chance to compensate for that performance against the Brooklyn Nets. As the #1 pick from this year's draft, there will be expectations from him to shine early on, and if he can put up a strong performance, the Pistons will fancy their chances of a win.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G - Cade Cunningham | G - Killian Hayes | F - Saddiq Bey | F - Jerami Grant | C - Isaiah Stewart.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets got back to winning ways against the Indiana Pacers on the back of a 29-point outing from James Harden. LaMarcus Aldridge also scored 21 points off the bench to help the team win that tie.

The Nets did a decent job of rebounding and grabbing 50 boards on the night. It is an area they have struggled with a lot, so they will have to be consistent on that front moving forward. Harden's return to form after a series of poor performances to start the season also proved to be immensely helpful in the win.

If the Brooklyn Nets keep doing a decent job on their interior defense and James Harden continues to stay aggressive, they will have a much better chance of winning this game.

Key Player - James Harden

James Harden in action during Miami Heat v Brooklyn Nets game

As mentioned earlier, James Harden, struggling to perform to his standards, was proving to play a role in the Brooklyn Nets' three losses so far. His return to form instantly elevated them offensively. With Kyrie Irving still not allowed to be a part of the team, Harden will have to continue to deliver like he did in the previous game.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden | G - Joe Harris | F - Bruce Brown Jr. | F - Kevin Durant | C - Blake Griffin.

Pistons vs Nets Match Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets appear to be a much stronger team compared to the Detroit Pistons. The odds of them winning this tie are much better, making them the favorites heading into this contest. The young Pistons team has the potential to cause an upset, so the Nets will have to make sure they put in a disciplined performance.

Where to watch Pistons vs Nets

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The game between the Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets will be televised locally on YES and Bally Sports Detroit. Fans can catch live action online via NBA League Pass.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar