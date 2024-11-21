Detroit Pistons vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction and Betting Tips | Nov. 21, 2024

The Detroit Pistons get another shot at the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday. Cade Cunningham and Co, who lost 108-107 to the Hornets in their first meeting, will hope to get revenge. A win for the Pistons will allow them to bounce back following a 122-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

The reeling Hornets, meanwhile, will look to snap a two-game losing skid when they host the Motor City team again. Charlotte will be undermanned in the rematch with the Pistons, as Mark Williams (foot) and Nick Richards (rib) are ruled out. Miles Bridges and Tre Mann, designated as probable, could play, though.

Detroit Pistons vs Charlotte Hornets Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups, Odds and Betting Tips

The Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, will host the Pistons-Hornets showdown. Basketball fans can catch the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Pistons (-110) vs. Hornets (-110)

Odds: Pistons (+1.0) vs. Hornets (-1.0)

Total (O/U): Pistons (o219.5 -110) vs. Hornets (u219.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Detroit Pistons vs Charlotte Hornets preview

Brandon Miller’s putback at the buzzer broke the hearts of Detroit Pistons fans in early November. In a game that was close throughout, the Hornets made the crucial play that mattered most. They must show better execution and poise in the rematch to get their revenge.

Detroit moved the ball well in the first encounter with the Hornets, winning the assists battle 34-22. Had the Pistons been more efficient with their shots, the outcome could have been different. Cade Cunningham must continue orchestrating his team’s plays well to get the job done.

The Charlotte Hornets didn’t just lose the assist battle to the Pistons. They were outscored in transition, 22-12, and got mauled inside the paint 64-44.

Charlotte relied on its grit, resilience and execution late in the game to pull off the win. The Hornets face an uphill climb to repeat against the Pistons if they can’t show the same traits in the rematch.

Detroit Pistons vs Charlotte Hornets predicted starting lineups

Pistons

PG: Cade Cunningham | SG: Jaden Ivey | SF: Tim Hardaway Jr. | PF: Tobias Harris | C: Jalen Duren

Hornets

PG: LaMelo Ball | SG: Josh Green | SF: Brandon Miller | PF: Grant Williams | PF: Miles Bridges

Detroit Pistons vs Charlotte Hornets betting tips

Cade Cunningham scored 20 points on 9-23 shooting in the Pistons’ loss to the Hornets. He said after the game that he cannot expect his team to win if he shoots like that. Cunningham will look to redeem himself and get over his points prop of 23.5 (O/U) on Thursday.

LaMelo Ball, meanwhile, had an off-night in the Hornets’ 116-115 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. He finished the game with 12 points on 3-for-13 shooting. Before the dud against the Nets, Ball had averaged 32.2 points in his last five games. “Melo” could top his 26.5 (O/U) points prop in the rematch with the Pistons.

Detroit Pistons vs Charlotte Hornets prediction

After a 0-4 start to the season, the Detroit Pistons are 7-5 and are in the more in-form team compared to the Charlotte Hornets. In those five defeats, two were one-point losses, while another ended in overtime.

Meanwhile, the Hornets are 1-4 in their last five games and are dealing with injuries to key players. Considering that, LaMelo Ball and Co. could lose the rematch on home floor.

