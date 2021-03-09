Detroit Pistons vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction and Match Preview - March 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Detroit Pistons take on the Charlotte Hornets in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup at the Spectrum Center on Thursday. The two sides will be squaring off for the first time this season.

The slumping Detroit Pistons are last in the Eastern Conference standings after a dismal 10-26 start to the season. The 17-18 Charlotte Hornets, meanwhile, are seventh in the Eastern Conference standings as they continue to work their way towards a playoff berth.

Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Pistons vs Charlotte Hornets - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Thursday, March 11th, 2021; 7:00 PM ET (Friday, March 12th; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC.

Detroit Pistons Preview

Dennis Smith Jr. (#0)of the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons, whose playoff hopes are all but over, will look to continue developing their young stars for the rest of the season. They are coming off a 104-114 loss to the New York Knicks in their last outing.

Eight Detroit Pistons' players scored in double digits in the game, despite the Detroit Pistons' best player, Jerami Grant, missing the game due to injury. Regardless of the defeat, head coach Dwane Casey was happy to see his young players play well, saying after the game:

"It's just so many good things that are going on, and unfortunately they're not coming out as ‘Ws'."

Key Player - Wayne Ellington

Wayne Ellington is playing well, especially in his last few games before the All-Star break. He could be key to the Detroit Pistons pulling off a shock win.

The veteran star has played impressively in the absence of Jerami Grant in the last two games. He scored a team-high 25 points against the Raptors in a 125-105 win in one of those games.

Predicted Lineup

G - Dennis Smith Jr., G - Wayne Ellington, F - Saddiq Bey, F - Jerami Grant, C - Mason Plumlee.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have thoroughly entertained with their performances this season. But their form has been indifferent till now, which could hinder their playoff hopes at the end of the regular season.

In their last outing, the Charlotte Hornets blew past minnows Minnesota Timberwolves 135-102. Terry Rozier scored 33 points, while Gordon Hayward contributed with 23 in that game.

Head coach James Borrego will hope his side doesn't slip up against the underperforming Detroit Pistons and kickstart the second half of the campaign on a positive note.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball has been a treat to watch this season. The NBA Rookie of the Year award frontrunner has averaged 19.7 points, 6.7 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals in his last ten games.

He has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting young stars in the league as he continues to impress with his performances.

Carmelo Anthony on LaMelo Ball also being called Melo: "LaMelo is going to be in the league for a long time so you might as well use it. For me, it's an honor."



On LaMelo doing the 3 to the dome: "I embrace it. I blessed him. He can do it."



And so it is, from the man himself. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) March 2, 2021

Ball scored 19 points in his last game for the Charlotte Hornets, which ended his five-game streak of scoring 20 or more points. Nevertheless, he will look forward to another solid outing.

Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball, G - Terry Rozier, F - Gordon Hayward, F - PJ Washington, C - Bismack Boyombo.

Pistons vs Hornets Match Prediction

The Charlotte Hornets are the clear favorites in this game. They have the better squad on paper and are in better form as well.

The Detroit Pistons, however, have pulled off some big upsets this season, something the Charlotte Hornets will need to be wary of. Nevertheless, this match could be an exciting affair, as both sides boast of exceptional young talent in their ranks.

Where to watch the Pistons vs Hornets game?

Local coverage of the game will be on Fox Sports Detroit. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.