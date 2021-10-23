Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Detroit Pistons will lock horns with the Chicago Bulls in an exciting NBA 2021-22 regular-season game at the United Center on Saturday. The last regular-season game between the two teams ended in a 94-88 win for the Chicago Bulls.
After losing against the Bulls on Wednesday, the Pistons have had enough time to rest and rejuvenate themselves for this fixture. They will hope to put up a strong performance and seek revenge against the Bulls for their earlier loss. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls are on an impressive two-game winning run, and are oozing confidence coming into this game.
They secured an impressive win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Zach LaVine starred for the Bulls, scoring 32 points on 57.9% shooting from the field. He will hope for another such performance for the Bulls against the Pelicans.
Detroit Pistons Injury Report
The Detroit Pistons have been plagued by injuries since the preseason. Their no.1 draft pick, Cade Cunningham, has once again been ruled out as he recovers from an ankle injury.
The Pistons will hope that he returns to action soon, as he adds a lot more strength to the team and is key or the Pistons to get their campaign back on track. Other players from the team that are out for this game include Chris Smith and Isaiah Livers.
Chicago Bulls Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls will miss the services of Coby White for this game against the Pistons. He is the only player from the Bulls team that has been ruled out due to injury. Patrick Williams and Troy Brown Jr. were reported questionable for the game against the Pelicans. But both featured in that game, and played key roles in the team's win.
Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Lineups
Detroit Pistons
The Pistons will look to put up a strong performance against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday to register their first win of the season.
Killian Hayes and Frank Jackson will likely start in the backcourt for the Pistons. They also have players like Hamidou Diallo and Cory Joseph who could come in rotation and contribute to the team. Saddiq Bey and Jerami Grant could feature in the frontcourt on Saturday, while Isaiah Stewart plays at center.
Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls have been unbeaten since the preseason. Their starting lineup should remain unchanged for this game.
Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine will likely play in the Bulls' backcourt, with DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams featuring in the frontcourt. Nikola Vucevic could once again play as the center for the Bulls.
Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Starting 5s
Detroit Pistons
Point Guard: Killian Hayes; Shooting Guard: Frank Jackson; Small Forward: Saddiq Bey; Power Forward: Jerami Grant; Center: Isaiah Stewart.
Chicago Bulls
Point Guard: Lonzo Ball; Shooting Guard: Zach LaVine; Small Forward: DeMar DeRozan; Power Forward: Patrick Williams; Center: Nikola Vucevic.