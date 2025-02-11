The Detroit Pistons begin a four-game road trip on Tuesday night against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. The Pistons are trying to extend their winning streak to three, while the Bulls are currently on a two-game losing streak. The hosts lost to the Golden State Warriors in their previous game, which was the start of a three-game homestand.

Detroit is one of the most improved teams of the season, with a record of 27-26 and sitting sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. Chicago, on the other hand, continues to struggle at 22-31, but is still at No. 10 and has a shot at the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Tuesday's game will also be the third matchup of the season between the two teams. The Bulls won the first one in Detroit 122-112 on Nov. 18, with the Pistons bouncing back on Feb. 2 via a 127-119 victory at Little Caesars Arena.

Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls Game Details and Odds

The Pistons-Bulls game is scheduled to take place at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois at 8:00 p.m. EST. It will be locally televised on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Chicago Sports Home Network.

Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

Moneyline: Pistons (-196) vs. Bulls (+164)

Spread: Pistons -5 (-110) vs. Bulls +5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Pistons o238.5 (-110) vs. Bulls u238.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls Betting Tips

Team Records and Trends

The Detroit Pistons are 3-7 against the Chicago Bulls in their last 10 matchups.

The Pistons have a record of 11-5 when they are listed as the favorites.

The Bulls are 16-23 this season if they are the underdogs.

Detroit is 4-2 against the spread in their last six games.

Chicago is 4-10 against the spread in their past 14 contests.

The total has gone OVER 12 times in Detroit's last 18 games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER just once in Chicago's past four contests.

Player Props

Cade Cunningham has an over/under of 28.5 points via FanDuel. Bet on the All-Star guard to go OVER (-102) against the Chicago Bulls.

Malik Beasley has even odds (-115) to go over or under 16.5 points via FanDuel. Expect Beasley to score at least 17 points and go OVER.

Nikola Vucevic has an over/under of 18.5 points via FanDuel. Bet on the big man to go UNDER (-120) against the Detroit Pistons.

Coby White is favored to go OVER (-128) 19.5 points via FanDuel. Expect White to hit the mark and have at least 20 points.

Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls Prediction

The Detroit Pistons are the favorites to win the game against the Chicago Bulls despite being on the road and losing seven out of the last 10 versus the Bulls. The Pistons are playing much better than the Bulls at the moment, so an upset is more than unlikely.

The prediction is a win for the Pistons and the total is expected to go OVER 238.5 points.

