Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 12, 2025

For the second straight night, the Detroit Pistons will battle it out with the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Wednesday. The Pistons dominated yesterday's game, blowing out the Bulls 132-92. Malik Beasley led the way for Detroit with 24 points off the bench.

Cade Cunningham played just 27 minutes, but still managed to produce 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Tobias Harris, Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart and Marcus Sasser all reached double-figures in scoring as well. Rookie forward Matas Buzelis had a team-high 12 points for the Bulls.

Wednesday's game will be the fourth and final matchup of the season between the two teams. The Pistons are looking to win their first season series win over the Bulls since the 2018-19 season.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls Game Details and Odds

The Pistons-Bulls game is scheduled to take place at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois at 8:00 p.m. EST. It will be locally televised on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Chicago Sports Home Network.

Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

Moneyline: Pistons (-237) vs. Bulls (+195)

Spread: Pistons -6 (-108) vs. Bulls +6 (-112)

Total (O/U): Pistons o237 (-110) vs. Bulls u237 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls Betting Tips

Team Records and Trends

The Detroit Pistons are 4-6 against the Chicago Bulls in their last 10 matchups.

The Pistons have a record of 11-5 when they are the favorites to win the game.

The Bulls are 16-23 as the underdogs this season.

Detroit is 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games.

Chicago is 1-4 against the spread in their past five contests.

The total has gone UNDER 10 times in Detroit's last 13 games in the month of February.

The total has gone OVER four times in Chicago's past five contests.

Player Props

Cade Cunningham has an over/under of 28.5 points via DraftKings. Bet on the All-Star guard to go UNDER (-115) against the Chicago Bulls.

Tobias Harris is favored to go OVER (-120) 16.5 points via FanDuel. Expect Harris to hit the mark and score at least 17 points.

Coby White has an over/under of 20.5 points via FanDuel. Bet on White to go UNDER (-122) against the Detroit Pistons.

Nikola Vucevic is favored to go UNDER (-120) 17.5 points via DraftKings. Expect Vuc to go OVER (-110) and have 18 points or more.

Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls Prediction

The Detroit Pistons are still the favorites to win over the Chicago Bulls following their dominant display last night. The Pistons are expected to win again though the Bulls might come out motivated given the embarrassing performance they had.

The prediction is a win for the Pistons and the total going OVER 237 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback