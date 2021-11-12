×
Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons will face off at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday
Godwin Mathew
Modified Nov 12, 2021 09:57 AM IST
Preview

The Detroit Pistons will lock horns with the Cleveland Cavaliers in an exciting NBA regular-season game at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday.

After seven consecutive defeats, the Pistons finally secured their second win of the season on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets. Jerami Grant scored 35 points on the night to help his side to a 112-104 win. Number one overall pick Cade Cunningham also stepped up his game as he recorded 20 points.

The Detroit Pistons will be hoping to put in a similar performance when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers this week. A win against the Cavs would give the Pistons a much-needed boost to get their campaign back on track.

Last night, @JeramiGrant scored 35 points in the #Pistons 112-104 win over the #Rockets. @CadeCunningham_ added 20 points, draining 4 from deep, to help secure the win in Houston. https://t.co/wk5u8utpQI

The Cavaliers head into Friday's game on the back of a 94-97 loss to the in-form Washington Wizards. Ricky Rubio scored 20 points on the night, but his efforts were not enough to prevent a defeat for his side.

The Cleveland Cavaliers still have a 7-5 record and look impressive this season. They will try to give it their best in order to secure another win in their upcoming game.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

The Detroit Pistons finally secured their second win of the season on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets
Kelly Olynyk has been ruled out of Friday's game due to a left knee sprain.

Isaiah Livers, Chris Smith, Jamorko Pickett, Isaiah Livers, Saben Lee and Luka Garza will also be out of the game due to G-League commitments.

Player Name Status Reason 
Kelly Olynyk Out Left Knee Sprain
Chris Smith Out G - League 
Isaiah LiversOut G - League 
Luka GarzaOut G - League 
Saben LeeOut G - League 
Jamorko PickettOut G - League 
The Detroit Pistons say Kelly Olynyk has a grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee and will be out at least 6 weeks.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Kevin Love and Lauri Markkanen will remain out of Friday's game due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Meanwhile, Collin Sexton recently suffered a meniscal tear that will keep him out for several months.

Player Name Status Reason 
Kevin Love Out Health and Safety Protocols 
Lauri MarkkanenOut Health and Safety Protocols 
Collin Sexton Out Meniscal Tear
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton suffered a torn meniscus to his left knee, team says. No immediate timetable on a return, more testing to come, but expect Sexton to have an extended absence from 7-4 Cavs.

Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Lineups

Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes will likely start in the backcourt for the Detroit Pistons on Friday. Meanwhile, Saddiq Bey and Jerami Grant will continue playing on the frontcourt. The two players have been outstanding this season and will look to continue delivering good performances for the franchise.

Isaiah Stewart will take the center position against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers suffered a 94-97 loss to the in-form Washington Wizards in their previous game
In the absence of Collin Sexton, the Cleveland Cavaliers started Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro in the backcourt against the Washington Wizards. The team may give the young duo another chance to start in this game.

Dean Wade and Evan Mobely will continue on the frontcourt, while Jarrett Allen will start at center for the Cavaliers.

"OH MY!" 😱@betwayusa | #LetEmKnow https://t.co/1uXKzdEE9J

Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Starting 5s

Detroit Pistons

Point Guard - Cade Cunningham, Shooting Guard - Killian Hayes, Small Forward - Saddiq Bey, Power Forward - Jerami Grant, Center - Isaiah Stewart

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard - Darius Garland, Shooting Guard - Isaac Okoro, Small Forward - Dean Wade, Power Forward - Evan Mobley, Center - Jarrett Allen

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
