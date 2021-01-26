Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Match Preview - January 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons meet again on Wednesday for the second time this season. The two teams met at the beginning of the 2020-21 NBA season and the Cavaliers got the best of that matchup by a margin of 9 points. Meanwhile, the Pistons have been the definition of rock bottom this season, they have the worst record in the league at 4-13 and are already almost out of playoff contention.

Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers | 2020-21 NBA Season

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET (January 28th, Thursday at 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

Los Angeles Lakers v Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers surprised the league after they swept the heavily favored Brooklyn Nets in their two-game mini-series. They are one of the worst-rated offenses in the league but their players played brilliantly against the Nets' Big 3, with Collin Sexton dropping 42 points in the first game.

Cleveland Cavaliers, however, have lost their past two games against NBA giants, Boston Celtics and the LA Lakers. They have a chance to grab a win at home against the struggling Detroit Pistons and go up further up in the Eastern Conference standing.

No quit in this team. pic.twitter.com/DJF8aJbKUd — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 26, 2021

Key Player - Andre Drummond

Cleveland Cavaliers v Miami Heat

Andre Drummond has been playing like an All-Star level this season. He is averaging a career-high 19 points per game while leading the league in rebounds at 14.6 per game.

Although Collin Sexton is leading the Cleveland Cavaliers in scoring with 20+ points per game, the team needs Drummond's production on the floor more than anyone else. Drummond had 25 points and 17 rebounds in the game against the LA Lakers on Monday.

Last night, @AndreDrummond registered his 14th double-double of the season with a team-high 25 points (11-21 FG, 3-3 FT) and a game-high 17 rebounds (seven offensive) in 28 minutes. pic.twitter.com/F8fXtAxY4v — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 26, 2021

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Darius Garland, G - Collin Sexton, F - Isaac Okoro, F - Larry Nance Jr., C - Andre Drummond

Detroit Pistons Preview

Detroit Pistons v Atlanta Hawks

To everyone's surprise, Jerami Grant is leading the team in scoring with over 24 points per game. The absence of a secondary consistent scorer has hurt the Detroit Pistons this season with Grant unable to manage the burden all on his own. Meanwhile, the Pistons' highest-paid player, Blake Griffin, is looking like a shell of himself averaging just 12 points per game despite 32 minutes on the floor.

However, the Detroit Pistons got the best of Ben Simmons and company in their last matchup against the 76ers as they took advantage of Joel Embiid's absence and surprised the league with a 15-point victory. Delon Wright had a career-high 28 points that game.

A 1⃣5⃣-point win is a great way to kick off a new week 😎 pic.twitter.com/GApHnJ23tz — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) January 26, 2021

Key Player - Jerami Grant

Houston Rockets v Detroit Pistons

The Pistons' latest addition in the lineup, Jerami Grant, has been their best player this season. He is averaging a career-high 24.3 points per game and also leading the team in blocks.

Grant is the team's bonafide best two-way player, leading them in scoring while also guarding the opposition's best player. If Grant continues his impressive production on the floor, he might win the Most Improved Player award this season.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G - Delon Wright, G - Wayne Ellington, F- Jerami Grant, F- Blake Griffin, C- Mason Plumlee

Pistons vs Cavaliers Match Prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers are the clear favorites to win this matchup. However, the Pistons' recent victory against the Philadelphia 76ers gives them huge confidence going into this game while the home are on a 2-game losing streak. Several players on the Pistons lineup will need to step up and produce at a high level if they have any chance of grabbing a victory on the road.

Where to watch Pistons vs Cavaliers?

The Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers matchup will be televised locally on Fox Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Detroit in the US. Fans around the world can also watch this game on the NBA League Pass.

