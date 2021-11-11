Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Match Preview - November 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Detroit Pistons got some respite with a win over the Houston Rockets and will now head to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Pistons had their best performance of the season, albeit against one of the youngest and worst teams in the NBA. Jerami Grant and Cade Cunningham put up their most notable games of the season, which were the biggest reasons for the win.

The Detroit Pistons will need more of the same against the improving Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cade Cunningham: 20 PTS

Jerami Grant goes off for 21 of his 35 points in the 3Q to power the @DetroitPistons to victory!
Cade Cunningham: 20 PTS
Saddiq Bey: 16 PTS, 9 REB

J.B. Bickerstaff’s team lost a really close one to the Washington Wizards, one of the best teams in the East right now. The head coach, however, would be happy with how much the Cleveland Cavaliers have developed a few weeks into the season.

The Cavaliers are proving that they are for real with impressive wins and close losses against many of the league’s elite teams. Losing Collin Sexton to injury is going to affect their campaign going forward, but they have other players who are raring to step up and contribute.

The game between the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers will also mark the first time Cade Cunningham and Evan Mobley will go head to head. They went 1 and 3 in this year’s NBA draft. Mobley’s been off to a spectacular start, while Cunningham has struggled after an injury derailed his preparation.

Match Details:

Fixture: Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Friday, November 12th; 7:30 PM ET (Saturday, November 13th; 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH

Detroit Pistons Preview

Despite the losses, the Detroit Pistons have been very patient this season with a very young roster. For the first time, the team has seen what it could look like if Cunningham and Saddiq Bey could just scratch the surface of their potential.

With Jerami Grant leading the way, the Pistons look a lot livelier and crisper in their offensive execution.

While the Detroit Pistons’ win was probably against the worst team in the league, they could still glean important foundations to build on. They took care of the ball and rebounded with determination, which are good places to build a winning formula. If they can keep that up, they’ll give themselves a chance to win games, even if their shots won’t fall.

Key Player - Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant had his best game of the season for the Detroit Pistons against the Houston Rockets

Jerami Grant struggled this season because the Detroit Pistons had no one else who was a consistent threat to score points. Saddiq Bey has taken a significant leap this season, and Cade Cunningham has shown flashes of potential.

The legit threat coming from those two has allowed Grant, for at least one game, to operate without having the whole defense collapse on him. He had a game-high 35 points underlined by his 12-23 shooting from the field, including 4-9 from rainbow territory for the Detroit Pistons.

The horrible Detroit Pistons offense has a new dynamic when Jerami Grant can get off his shots with decent space.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G - Killian Hayes | G - Cade Cunningham | F - Saddiq Bey | F - Jerami Grant | C - Isaiah Stewart

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

Cleveland’s march to relevance is seemingly here to stay. Despite the loss of one of their best players, they still gave the Washington Wizards a run for their money. If not for a late Kyle Kuzma three-point shot and missed free throws, they could have easily been on a five-game winning run.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are already handicapped without Kevin Love and Lauri Markkanen, who are on health and safety protocols. Missing Sexton will be even more of a problem because of his ability to hit shots everywhere on the floor.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will rely on their imposing frontline of Mobley and Jarrett Allen to continue their upward trajectory. They’ll also lean on the backcourt smarts of Ricky Rubio and the scoring of Darius Garland to resume their winning ways.

Key Player - Evan Mobley

Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers will face Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons

Evan Mobley is averaging 14.9 PPG, 8.0 RPG and 2.5 APG. His contribution, however, is so much more than just his stats.

J.B. Bickerstaff regularly employs a 3-2 zone with Mobley on top of that defense. His length, defensive awareness and reading of the game just stand out with the way the Cleveland Cavaliers play defense.

The No. 3 overall draft pick’s role as the fulcrum of the defense has allowed him to lead the NBA in contested shots by a wide margin. His 16.4 contested shots are way ahead of Al Horford’s 13.4 a game.

The Cavs' big man overtakes Scottie Barnes in the latest Top 10 ranking of the 2021 Draft class. (via



NBA.com - Kia Rookie Ladder: Evan Mobley claims No. 1 spot before Top 2 picks face off tonight at 7:30pm/et on ESPN.
The Cavs' big man overtakes Scottie Barnes in the latest Top 10 ranking of the 2021 Draft class.

On offense, Mobley provides the Cleveland Cavaliers with the most versatile piece in their arsenal. He can play all over the floor.

Lately, the 20-year-old has been crushing defenses with his short rolls to the basket and timely passes. He looks like the franchise player that the Cleveland Cavalierss have been hoping to have.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Darius Garland | G - Isaac Okoro | F - Dean Wade | F - Evan Mobley | C - Jarrett Allen

Pistons vs Cavaliers Match Prediction

The Detroit Pistons will be boosted by their win over the Houston Rockets to stop their four-game losing skid. They will also be encouraged by the clear improvements that Cade Cunningham has shown in the few games that he has played this season. Grant and Cunningham offer a decent 1-2 punch on offense.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, even without three of their most important players, are still a tough team to take out. Their entire roster has carried out what J.B. Bickerstaff is trying to develop. They also have better chemistry and execution on offense and defense. The Cavs could hand the Detroit Pistons yet another L in their record.

Where to watch Pistons vs Cavaliers

Bally Sports Detroit and Bally Sports Ohio will show the game live locally. NBA League Pass will also stream the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons as it happens.

